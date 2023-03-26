Tyrone edge narrow Ulster derby clash to condemn Armagh to Division One relegation

Tyrone 0-18 Armagh 0-16

Armagh will be plying their trade in Division Two of the Allianz National League next season after losing out to neighbours Tyrone at Healy Park.

It was a keenly contested encounter from start to finish with the hosts emerging deserving winners as they made it three wins in a row to end their campaign on a high.

Tyrone led 0-8 to 0-7 at the end of a first-half that flowed one way and then the other. Both sides made three changes to the sides that were named and it was one of them, Conor Turbitt, who opened the scoring in the fourth minute.

McCurry levelled matters and, after Turbitt had scored from a mark, a well taken Peter Harte point with his weaker right foot made it 0-2 each. Jemar Hall edged the visitors in front via the post before a McCurry free left it all square again.

Armagh were starting to get the better of things in terms of possession and they moved two clear thanks to Turbitt from play and a Niall Grimley mark. In the 20th minute, Conn Kilpatrick's rising shot just cleared the bar and that was followed by points from McCurry and Harte as Tyrone hit the front for the first time.

Turbitt was then on target again before Darragh Canavan and defender Aidan Forker swapped quality scores. Tyrone then carved open the Armagh defence as Darragh Canavan raced clear but he was denied by a superb save from keeper Ethan Rafferty.

It was the Red Hands who had the final score of the half with a fine effort from McCurry.

Tyrone came out for the second half with all guns blazing with Ronan McNamee, who made a welcome return to action, and Mattie Donnelly both on target inside three minutes. Armagh though responded with scores from Stefan Campbell, Turbitt and defender Forker.

Harte then landed his third of the afternoon but Campbell responded at the other end of the field. A McCurry free was then cancelled out by Grugan and, with a quarter of an hour to go, it was anybody’s game as the large crowd got more vocal.

Substitute Michael McGleenan hit a great score with his first touch after coming on but Campbell and Callum Cumiskey edged the visitors in front. At that stage they were going to preserve their top flight status but all that was about to change.

Tyrone captain Paudie Hampsey hit an outstanding point with the outside of his boot and that was followed by a McCurry free and a Kilpatrick score. A fourth Campbell point reduced the deficit but McCurry and McNamee closed the game out as Tyrone finished their League campaign with a 100 per cent record at home.

Tyrone: B Gallen, M McKernan, P Hampsey (0-1), C Quinn, C Meyler, R McNamee (0-2), P Harte (0-3), B Kennedy, C Kilpatrick (0-2), F Burns, K McGeary, J Oguz, D McCurry (0-7, 5F), M Donnelly (0-1), D Canavan (0-2). Subs: D Mulgrew for McGeary, M McGleenan (0-1) for Canavan, N Sludden for Harte

Armagh: E Rafferty, B McCambridge, A McKay, A Forker (0-2), C Mackin, G McCabe, J Og Burns, S Campbell (0-4), N Grimley (0-1, M), C Cumiskey (0-1), R Grugan (0-1), J Hall (0-1), C Turbitt (0-5 2F, 1M), A Murnin, J Duffy. Subs: A Nugent for Murnin, T Kelly for Duffy, J Kieran (0-1) for Hall, C McConville for Cumisky, S McPartland for Turbitt

Referee: B Cassidy (Derry)