Tyrone end long Monaghan hoodoo with comfortable National League victory

Monaghan 0-13 Tyrone 2-15

Tyrone secured only their second National League win away to Monaghan in 15 attempts and their first in exactly 50 years when they were eight-point winners at Clones.

On a day when the home side managed just a single point from play the Red Hands were worthy winners although the fact that Monaghan finished with only 13 men certainly didn’t help their cause.

Jack McCarron was yellow-carded in first-half injury-time and only 20 seconds into the second period he received a black card to end his afternoon prematurely.

Things got worse for Monaghan in the 46th minute when midfielder Killian Lavelle was straight red-carded for a tackle on Conor Meyler and there was no way back for them.

Tyrone joint-manager Brian Dooher was naturally delighted with the result that leaves their fate in Division One in their own hands.

“It was great to get two points today and we are improving but we still have a bit of work to do yet,” he said.

“The game lost its structure a wee bit when they went down to 13 men and we lost our composure at that time to which was disappointing. It’s something that we will have to adapt to and take learning from, but the boys still came through it.

“The intensity last week was good and at times today it was good in parts as well but just wasn’t as consistent throughout the match and that is something that we will have to work on. We took some great scores in the first0half but on the down side we gave away too many frees that were within scoreable range and at this level that is criminal.

“We now have Armagh at home in our last game and we know what they are all about. They are one of the most improved sides in the country and were unlucky not to reach the All-Ireland Final last year. They need a win so it is going to be a tough encounter and we have to be ready for it.”

Tyrone led by three points at the break, 2-5 to 0-8, but they will feel that they should have been further in front against a home side that managed only one score from play.

The visitors’ ploy of alternating midfielder Conn Kilpatrick and Brian Kennedy at full forward at different times reaped dividends as the former opened the scoring while the latter won a 12th minute penalty which was expertly tucked away into the bottom right hand corner of the net by Peter Harte.

Prior to that score it was 0-3 apiece with Tyrone twice having led by two thanks to points from Darren McCurry and Darragh Canavan with Kieran Duffy and Michael Bannigan (2) responding for Monaghan. Full back Duffy’s score was a superb effort from distance and was their only score of the half from play.

Brilliant work from Canavan saw him pick a pass through the eye of a needle for fellow Errigal Ciaran man Cormac Quinn to blast to the net in the 26th minute for a 2-4 to 0-5 lead. At that stage Tyrone were well on top but Monaghan got back into the game with a number of conversions.

Rory Beggan knocked over a “45” after a rare mistake by fellow keeper Niall Morgan while Shane Carey scored from a mark despite the fact that Jack McCarron was inside the 45 when he executed his pass.

The home side landed three points in a row before Tyrone had the final say of the half with a superb effort from Canavan after he had twice been involved in the move.

McCarron’s sending off was a massive blow for Monaghan and Tyrone never looked back. Man of the match Kennedy opened the second-half scoring before fellow midfielder Conn Kilpatrick added to their advantage from a mark as the tactic of switching them inside at different times continued to work a treat.

Canavan, McCurry, Mattie Donnelly, Richie Donnelly and Niall Devlin all added points on a day when Tyrone had 10 different scorers.

Conor McManus made a second-half cameo appearance for Monaghan and contributed four points but it wasn’t their day and they face a must-win game away to Mayo in their last outing.

Monaghan: R Beggan (0-1, 45), T McPhillips, K Duffy (0-1), F Hughes, J Irwin, D Ward (0-1, M), R O’Toole, D Hughes, K Lavelle, S Carey (0-1, 1M), M Bannigan (0-4, 4F), C McCarthy, S Jones, K Gallagher (0-1, 1M), J McCarron. Subs: S O’Hanlon for Irwin, D McElearney for Ward, K O’Connell for Jones, C McManus (0-4, 4F) for Gallagher, A Mulligan for Carey

Tyrone: N Morgan (0-1, 45), M McKernan, P Hampsey, C Quinn (1-0), C Meyler, N McCarron, P Harte (1-1, 1-0Pen), B Kennedy (0-1), C Kilpatrick (0-2, 1M), F Burns, K McGeary, J Oguz, D McCurry (0-4, 2F), M Donnelly (0-1), D Canavan (0-3). Subs: N Devlin (0-1) for McCarron, R Canavan for McGeary, L Rafferty for Oguz, R Donnelly (0-1) for Meyler, M O’Neill for D Canavan

Referee: J McQuillan (Cavan)