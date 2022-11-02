Tyrone GAA to investigate after Moy manager Kevin Murray left with a fractured eye socket and player Ryan Coleman sustained a broken jaw following match with Clonoe

Gaelic Games

The Tyrone Competitions Control Committee is expected to launch a full-scale investigation into incidents which marred the closing stages of last Saturday’s All-County League Division One relegation clash between Moy and Clonoe.

It is believed that Moy team manager Kevin Murray, who had taken over at the helm of the Tir na nOg this year having guided St Mary’s Aghagallon into the Antrim senior final for the first time last year, sustained a double fracture of the eye socket when he was leaving the field of play having attended to an injured player who d been the victim of a heavy tackle during added time.

Referee Michael Quinn played in the region of eight minutes of added time during which the exchanges are believed to have become more heated as Moy battled to close out the tie while Clonoe were intent on striving to snatch the match out of the fire.

Murray is understood to have been treated in hospital for his injuries and could be out of action for some weeks.

And Ryan Coleman, a Moy player who is also a member of the Tyrone senior county panel, sustained a serious jaw injury that necessitated a stay in hospital and the insertion of three plates in his face.

Coleman (25), who has been a regular with Moy for the past seven years, had scored three of Moy’s points in their 0-10 to 0-9 victory and had been a constant danger to the Clonoe defence during the course of the game.

It is believed that Coleman will be sidelined for 10 weeks which effectively means his season has now been brought to a premature end.

The injuries to Murray and Coleman have caused deep concern within the GAA community in Tyrone and further afield and it seems certain that the Tyrone CCC will now take punitive action should the identities of any aggressor or aggressors be confirmed.

No action, though, will be taken until the Competitions Control Committee has formally studied the report of match referee Quinn.

The Belfast Telegraph has contacted both Moy and Clonoe for comment.

While Moy may have won the game albeit by the narrowest of margins, they themselves are not out of the woods yet in a relegation context.

They must now face either Pomeroy or Edendork in an upcoming promotion/relegation clash without Coleman whose absence is certain to be felt in their attack. Indeed, he has been one of the club’s most consistent players and he is understood to be highly rated by the Tyrone management team. The winners of the Moy v Pomeroy/Edendork game will enjoy senior status next year while the losers will be demoted to intermediate status.

Clonoe’s relegation has come as a shock to the club considering that they had shown considerable drive and skill in reaching the senior county championship semi-finals in which they were beaten by Carrickmore.

Manager Niall O’Neill played a big part in bringing the club along the county championship road but in the circumstances the team’s sudden descent into intermediate football is now seen as a major blow.