Tyrone hailed for ‘steel’ shown in win over Kildare but boss demands ‘learnings’ are taken from narrow victory

Tyrone 2-7 Kildare 0-12

There was a lot at stake at O’Neills Healy Park yesterday afternoon with both sides going into the game looking for their first win in Division One this year and it was All Ireland champions Tyrone who secured the crucial victory.

The Red Hands went into the contest minus the services of the four suspended players as well as injured duo Ronan McNamee and Mattie Donnelly and they had to dig deep for a crucial victory.

It was an open game despite the difficult weather conditions with both sides missing four goal chances each although at the end of the day the two opportunities that the Red Hands did take ultimately were the difference in the end.

Joint Tyrone manager Brian Dooher was relieved to finally get their first victory of 2022.

“It was a bit too close for comfort, a draw wouldn’t have been an unfair result in a way,” he said.

“To be fair things were going against them for a long time and they dug deep, they turned it slowly, they didn’t panic and they eventually got ahead and held their nerve in the end.

“Too close for comfort, but at least it showed a bit of steel about them.

“The goals were game changers for us and we could have had more, but we could have conceded one or two so we’re just glad to get out of here. There are a lot of learnings to take from it.

“For the first 10 or 15 minutes we struggled to get any cohesion or any structure but after that they settled.

“We had a lot of changes, a lot of changes in general this year with men returning and things like that.

“That’s what a panel is for. That’s the value from today, the take-home message, those boys there.”

His opposite number, Glenn Ryan, remained positive despite the defeat.

“In terms of positivity the players will stay very, very positive and we will keep building towards what we are building for,” he said.

“Ultimately we didn’t get out of it what we came here for.

“When the goal chances come you have to take them so they took their two chances.

“It was a huge difference in the type of game that it was. I always felt we had a goal in us.

“It will fall for us some day. We are creating the chances. They will fall, particularly with the quality of player we have.

“They would expect to put themselves in those positions and step forward and go for the opportunities when they come.”

Kildare had the wind at their backs in the first half and they were the better side early on with Paul Cribbin, Paddy Woodgate, Daniel Flynn and Jimmy Hyland all landing points.

Darren McCurry had given Tyrone the lead from a free in the opening seconds and they could have had a goal as well with Darragh Canavan thumping the ball off the crossbar.

The visitors had their chances as well but they hit seven first half wides to their opponents one.

Keepers Mark Donnellan and Niall Morgan swapped points from 45s before Woodgate had the final say of the half for a double scores lead for the Leinster men, 0-8 to 0-4.

The second half was only two minutes old when the All Ireland champions found the net, midfielder Conn Kilpatrick with the finish after taking a pass from Canavan.

Woodgate responded with a point from an acute angle before Paul Donaghy cancelled that out with a terrific effort from out on the left wing.

In the 58th minute, Tyrone got their second goal with Conor Meyler setting up McCurry for the finish. Substitute Darragh Kirwan hit a fine point for Kildare while Cribbin hit the post with a goal chance and Morgan made a great save to deny Kirwan. Just prior to that save McCurry had a goal chance at the other end of the field but he crashed his shot off the bar.

It was still anybody’s game but Tyrone came up with two vital points from Richard Donnelly and McCurry to stay in front.

Deep into injury time Kildare could have won it when danger man Flynn bore down on goals but, fortunately for the hosts, he blazed over the bar.

A good win then for a Tyrone side who were without the services of seven starters from the All Ireland final and it sets them up nicely for an Ulster derby showdown with Donegal next Saturday night in Ballybofey.

Tyrone: N Morgan (0-1, ‘45’), C Monroe, R Brennan, F Burns, N Sludden, J Monroe, C Meyler, P McNulty, C Kilpatrick (1-0), D Canavan, C McKenna, N Donnelly, D McCurry (1-3, 1F), B Kennedy, P Donaghy (0-2, 1F). Subs: R Donnelly (0-1) for McNulty, C McShane for McKenna, B McDonnell for Donaghy, L Rafferty for Kilpatrick

Kildare: M Donnellan (0-2, 1F, 1 ‘45’), M O’Grady, S Ryan, R Houlihan, T Archbold, J Murray, D Ryan, A Masterson, K Flynn, C Kavanagh, B McCormack, P Cribbin (0-2), P Woodgate (0-3, 1M), D Flynn (0-3), J Hyland (0-1). Subs: A Beirne for Kavanagh, F Conway for Cribbin, D Hyland for Murray, J Sargent for Ryan, D Kirwan (0-1) for McCormack

Referee: M McNally (Monaghan).