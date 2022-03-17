Tyrone have the talent to survive drop but must put 'up and down form' in the past, says Cathal McShane

Cathal McShane is hoping that Tyrone can put what he describes as their “up and down form” behind them as they focus on what will be a concerted drive to maintain their Division One status in the Allianz Football League.

Three points from five games leave the Red Hands teetering on the brink of relegation but McShane, still engaged in his own ongoing battle to regain peak fitness after a troublesome injury, believes that this week-end’s home game against Mayo and their concluding tie against title favourites Kerry at the end of the month offers the opportunity for survival.

As the reigning All-Ireland champions strive to regain their confidence and poise against the backdrop of their own indifferent form and what appears to be an impasse between the Gaelic Players Association and the GAA at the highest level on the thorny issue of players’ expenses, McShane is adamant that his team must rise to what is a formidable challenge.

“We have to strive to be the best we can be going forward against Mayo and Kerry,” insists McShane. “We know what we are capable of and we have to produce the goods. Maybe it could be said that last year took a lot out of us all but the fact of the matter is that we have serious talent in our squad. We have to end our up and down form.”

“Competition for starting places is still razor-sharp even though a wealth of talent has already stepped away.”

That talent includes Ronan O’Neill, Mark Bradley, Hugh Pat McGeary, Michael Cassidy, Tiernan McCann and Lee Brennan. Indeed it might well have included Darren McCurry who has just revealed that had Mickey Harte remained as manager for 2021 he would have left the squad because “I felt I was always the boy taken off.”

Yet it’s McCurry’s accuracy from frees and play that have helped Tyrone to retain a modicum of credibility in what has for them been an erratic league campaign.

And the pragmatic McShane prefers to view the overall situation from in typically forthright fashion.

“It is what it is and we have to focus on what we have. We’ve also brought in some new players and we are training at a high level,” insists McShane, “This year we have found it difficult to reach the standard we attained last year but our aim now is to show an improvement in these coming two high pressure games. We have to re-focus and start to look up.”

The debate surrounding players’ expenses and the match-day media ban imposed by the GPA have undoubtedly served as a distraction in the build-up to what is viewed as a vitally important round of fixtures this week-end.

“There is no doubt that the issue over players’ expenses has certainly been in the spotlight,” says McShane, “I think there had been a written agreement in place that after Covid had peaked and everything began to get back to normal with spectators permitted to attend games and things like that, then the players expenses would be met as had been the case beforehand but I don’t think that this has been followed fully.”

“I don’t quite know what has happened but we as players can only go by what we are told when we speak to our reps. From our perspective all we want to do is to try and get on with playing football matches. I am sure we will hear more as time goes by – we will just have to exercise patience for the moment.