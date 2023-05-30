Tyrone have to prove we can cope as the pressure increases, says Brian Dooher

Just two months ago Brian Dooher made the declaration that the Tyrone football team were not quite the finished article yet.

As a player who won three All-Ireland medals with the Red Hands, Dooher’s feet never left the ground and since taking over in the team management role along with Feargal Logan in November 2020 he has remained the same grounded, unflappable individual.

In guiding Tyrone to their fourth All-Ireland title in 2021, the Dooher-Logan partnership underlined their capacity for dealing with challenges and striving to do what they felt was best for the county.

Right now the duo are preparing for what they view as “a stiff test” when Armagh come calling at O’Neill’s Healy Park, Omagh in the All-Ireland Championship round-robin series on Saturday (7.00pm).

And Dooher’s early-season assessment of the side certainly still holds ground ahead of a match that could have an impact on just how Group Two in the series might pan out.

Tyrone have tasted defeat in their last two outings to Monaghan in the Ulster Championship Quarter-Final and to Galway in their opening round-robin tie last weekend.

This leaves them going into this meeting with their next door neighbours with a point to prove.

“We had five weeks in which to prepare for the All-Ireland round-robin series following our defeat to Monaghan in the Ulster Championship Quarter-Finals and obviously we would like to get a win under our belts on Saturday,” reflects Dooher.

“The pressure is being stepped up for all sides and we have to show that we can cope.”

With newcomers such as Joe Oguz and Cormac Quinn having made an impact, Tyrone appear to have a better balance within their side with their full-forward line of Darren McCurry, Mattie Donnelly and Darragh Canavan a particularly potent unit.

But Dooher is only too well aware of the challenge that Armagh will offer his side particularly as they will be keen to secure a second round-robin victory that could enhance their prospects of making it into the closing stages of the All-Ireland title race.

“On balance you would have to say that Armagh are maybe among the most improved teams in Ireland,” insists Dooher,

“They came close to getting into the All-Ireland Final last year. They may have been relegated this year but that does not take away from the fact that they can rise to the test that the All-Ireland Championship will pose.

“We will have to be on our toes for this one because there is a lot at stake.”

Tyrone secured their place in Division One of the League after an indifferent spell at one stage in the competition and it’s this inconsistency which is a source of concern to their management.

Skipper Padraig Hampsey has already made it clear that the team would like to atone for their failure in the Ulster Championship by making a big impact in the race to the Sam Maguire Cup and given that there does not appear to be a firm favourite to lift the trophy at this particular point in time this is currently providing teams with the incentive to go the extra mile.

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney, meanwhile, is understood to be considering amendments to his line-up for the eagerly-awaited Healy Park showdown.

Aidan Nugent and Stefan Campbell were drafted into the starting line-up against Westmeath on Saturday but the former was replaced by Conor Turbitt in the 45th minute who went on to score Armagh’s goal.