Tyrone hope to get All-Ireland semi-final green light despite Covid-19 scare

Tyrone expect to know within the next twenty-four hours if their All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final against Kerry which is scheduled for Croke Park on Sunday will go ahead

Considerable uncertainty surrounds the clash right now given what is understood to be a worrying Covid-19 scare within the Red Hands camp.

The newly-crowned Ulster champions have revealed that “a number of players” are self-isolating pending the results of Covid-19 tests.

The results of tests which have been carried on squad members over the course of the past week are expected to be made known later today and when this information is communicated to the Croke Park authorities it is understood that a decision will then be taken in relation to the game.

Four players and joint manager Feargal Logan were forced to miss the Ulster final against Monaghan because they were self-isolating.

The Tyrone team have been particularly looking forward to playing again at Headquarters for what would be the second time within a 24,000 fortnight – a privilege not enjoyed by too many sides from Ulster.

As things stand, 24,000 fans will be allowed to attend the game which means that many more supporters who have not seen Tyrone playing this year to date should now have access to tickets although it is understood these might only be available through clubs.

The Tyrone management duo of Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher had been focussed on getting straight back to business on the training ground following their team’s victory over Monaghan in last Saturday’s Ulster final but their plans for last week were disrupted by the Covid-19 worries surrounding the team.

While it is understood that Croke Park chiefs are keen to see the game go ahead if at all possible, it has already been emphasised that no undue risks will be taken.

Last year, the Sligo footballers were forced to concede their Connacht semi-final to Galway, due to an outbreak in their squad. However, it is understood that if a team is overtaken by Covid-19 concerns then All-Ireland semi-finals can be pushed back in order to facilitate an impacted team's preparations.

Thus far in 2021, no senior championship games have been cancelled or postponed, although the Mayo footballers and Dublin hurlers are among the teams to have had players unavailable due to Covid-19.

In relation to Tyrone, if Covid-19 problems within their camp are more widespread than have been thought up until now Saturday’s semi-final may have to be called off.

This was the situation over the course of the week-end when the All-Ireland Under 20 hurling final between Galway and Cork was postponed because of Covid-19 problems within the Cork camp with the game now re-fixed for Tuesday next August 17.

Were Saturday’s Tyrone v Kerry tie to be postponed, it would obviously have a knock-on effect on the All-Ireland football final, scheduled for Sunday, August 29th. But the All-Ireland final has traditionally been played in September anyway.