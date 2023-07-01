Tyrone lacked energy and intensity as season ends with Quarter-Final loss to Kerry: Brian Dooher

Tyrone joint manager Brian Dooher admitted his side lacked energy and intensity in their 12 point defeat to Kerry in the Quarter-Finals of the All-Ireland Championship.

The Kingdom ruled supreme at Croke Park, with Dooher accepting the Red Hands were second best in most areas of the field.

“We just weren’t at the races today, we didn’t bring any of our intensity or any of the energy that we normally have, particularly that we had last week (against Donegal),” stated Dooher after their 2-18 to 0-12 defeat.

“Kerry did bring it, they did bring their game, so that combination is never going to end up in a good result.

“That’s what happened, that’s what materialised.”

The loss completes a third season for Dooher and Feargal Logan. Asked about their future, he said: “I haven’t given it much thought yet. We have to digest the disappointment first and they we will give it some thought afterwards. That will look after itself in due course. Whatever will be will be.”

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor, meanwhile, felt there was a big performance brewing after seeing his side demolish Tyrone.

“We felt we were coming into good form the last couple of weeks,” he said.

“You know, we were very happy with the way we played against Louth two weeks ago in Portlaoise and it’s just a matter of trying to get that form into Croke Park here.”

They managed that by producing their finest performance of the year, atoning for Kerry’s loss to Tyrone in the 2021 Semi-Final after extra time, although O’Connor was not then in charge.

He saluted the team’s defensive performance which suffocated Tyrone’s attack and contributed to a turnover count of 24-15 in Kerry’s favour. The defensive discipline and aggression had the hallmarks of coach Paddy Tally, the Galbally native brought in by O’Connor to make Kerry harder to break down.

“Yeah,” admitted the Kerry manager, “we were very, very determined. You know, we have a pile of work done on trying to improve defensively and get a good structure and not concede goals.”

Having conceded three goals to Tyrone in 2021, this time they kept a clean sheet, bringing a level of intensity and concentration to the match that their rivals could not match.

“The last time the two teams played here, Kerry lost the game on turnovers and goals and they are the two areas that we worked very, very hard on, you know, since we got the job two years ago,” O’Connor said.

“I think today the defence was a bedrock and we were able to play from there.”

Both sides picked up five yellow cards and in injury time, Paudie Clifford and Conor Meyler each picked up a second yellow and a red. But Clifford will be available to play in the Semi-Final.

“There was a fair few cards dished out now,” admitted O’Connor.

“Was I happy with the discipline? Look it’s always a bit feisty between ourselves and Tyrone. And you want players playing on the edge without going over the edge but sure happy enough now that we’re not missing anyone for the Semi-Final.”

The display of his midfield pair of man-of-the-match Diarmuid O’Connor and Jack Barry gave him particular satisfaction.

“I mean, the narrative all year is that we don’t have a midfield, you know. We thought the two boys did really well out there today. And if people write us off a bit, sure we’re only delighted with that.”