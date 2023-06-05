Tyrone need to up the tempo after Armagh win to enhance All-Ireland bid, insists Brian Dooher

The popular belief within GAA circles right now is that the race to the All-Ireland Senior Football title is wide open.

That in itself is something of a novelty given that for well over a decade the destination of ‘Sam’ was thought to be nothing more than a two-horse race involving Dublin and Kerry.

But the very fact that there is now regarded as a stronger field in the race has given comfort to a handful of other sides.

And among these is Tyrone who had to all intents and purposes been written off prior to their All-Ireland Senior Football Championship round-robin tie against Armagh.

It was maybe a slender, hard-won victory but it has lent a fresh dimension to Tyrone’s quest for the major honour.

Not that the Red Hands suddenly see themselves in a new light. Heads are down and the hard work continues with sights set no further than on Saturday week’s final round-robin game against Westmeath.

Less than two years ago the Sam Maguire Cup came to rest in Tyrone but a disappointing season in the interim saw the county forced into the background.

Slowly but surely a modicum of optimism is now returning and while it is being shared by the team and management is very much one step at a time.

No one espouses this better than Brian Dooher who along with Feargal Logan has been guiding the fortunes of Tyrone since Mickey Harte took the exit door.

Their realistic approach to their task and dedication to bringing about an improvement to the team’s fortunes have re-lit a flame of hope.

“While it was good to get a win over Armagh, we need to step up the pace from here. The team’s performance was good in parts but could have been better. We are now strongly focussed on this game with Westmeath. Obviously having lost to Galway we were going into the game against Armagh under a bit of pressure but the fact that we got over the line has given us hope for the future,” points out Dooher.

Victory over Armagh further highlighted the fact that Tyrone boast two of the best midfielders in the business in Brian Kennedy and Conn Kilpatrick, two of the hottest forwards in the country in Darren McCurry and Darragh Canavan and one of the best goalkeepers in Niall Morgan. This rich seam of talent is complemented by a raft of other skilful performers who invariably revel in the big occasions when they come along.

“I have to admit that our decision-making was not the best at times against Armagh and this is something we have to work on. While it was good to come out with a win, we know we still have work to do. We retained the ball very well up to a stumble near the end. But then you will take learnings from every game and this is very much a case in point,” insists Dooher.

He is conscious that the Quarter-Finals of the All-Ireland Championship will provide an interesting line-up given the new format although it is generally believed that Dublin, Kerry, Galway and Derry will be in the mix with Tyrone likely to be making up the numbers.

“We will just keep working hard. Westmeath will feel they will have a big chance against us so they won’t be overawed. We have to be ready to give it our all and go for it. You don’t expect to get anything at this stage of the All-Ireland Championship especially when there are several teams out there who are strongly focussed on success,” adds Dooher.