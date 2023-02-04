Tyrone out to avoid third straight defeat in showdown with Donegal

It’s not often that Tyrone find themselves in the position of striving to prevent a hat-trick of defeats in important matches.

But that’s the difficult situation the Red Hands will confront tomorrow when Donegal visit Healy Park in Omagh (2.00pm) for an Allianz League football tie which has appeal far beyond the two counties.

Having capitulated to Derry in the Dr McKenna Cup Final and floundered against Roscommon last weekend in their League opener, Tyrone badly need the kiss of life if they are to have any prospect of remaining in the League title race.

In contrast, Donegal will descend on the Red Hands’ citadel having derived comfort from last Sunday’s win over All-Ireland champions Kerry, albeit via a last-gasp point from skipper Paddy McBrearty.

New Donegal boss Paddy Carr had good reason to take huge encouragement from the performances of Caolan McGonagle, Daire Ó Baoille and Johnny McGroddy and will be hoping they can replicate this form tomorrow.

Tyrone, meanwhile, will require to carry much greater punch up front where Darragh Canavan, Cathal McShane and Darren McCurry could have key roles.

The Red Hands defence has been unusually vulnerable of late — six goals have been conceded in their last two matches — and joint managers Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan hope there will be a greater show of defiance tomorrow.

Donegal’s pace and work-rate were eye-catching in their win over Kerry and if they bring the same vibrancy to Healy Park tomorrow they could make life difficult for their hosts.

Armagh star Aidan Forker will lead the resistance to visiting Mayo — © ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Like Donegal, Mayo will travel in some degree of comfort tomorrow. Their destination will be the Athletic Grounds where Kevin McStay’s will seek to build on their display against Galway last weekend which yielded them a League point in a drawn game highlighted by impressive performances from Ryan O’Donoghue, Cillian O’Connor, Conor Loftus and Stephen Coen.

Armagh’s win over Monaghan a week ago has massaged morale and with Stefan Campbell, Aidan Forker, Tiernan Kelly, Rian O’Neill and Andrew Murnin in fine form, Kieran McGeeney’s side could make home advantage count.

The visit of Mayo has triggered huge interest within the Orchard county given that victory would see the home side perhaps enter the reckoning for the League title, although caution is the watchword for the moment.

Armagh selector Kieran Donaghy is in no doubt that this will be a huge challenge for the side.

“Mayo will come to us with all guns blazing. Kevin McStay is making an early impact and will want to continue doing this tomorrow,” insists Donaghy.

Monaghan, meanwhile, will make the long journey to Kerry where they will face a tricky mission against a side whose manager Jack O’Connor felt they were the victims of rough justice against Donegal last weekend. His team will still be missing several regulars, but even so it will take a big all-round effort if Monaghan are to come out on top.

Skipper Kieran Duffy, midfield ace Killian Lavelle and key forwards Michael Bannigan, Stephen O’Hanlon and Conor McCarthy, though, are capable of causing problems for the home side.