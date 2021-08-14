Tyrone pull out of semi-final against Kerry over ‘player welfare’ as Covid chaos hits All Ireland Football Championship

Tyrone have withdrawn from next Saturday’s All-Ireland football semi final against Kerry, leaving the Munster champions with a free pass to the final against Mayo or Dublin unless the GAA grants the Ulster champions another delay.

In a statement released by the Tyrone GAA board, it said it was "not in a position to field" due to the impact of Covid on the squad. The match had already been delayed by six days pending the outcome of Covid testing after a large number of players were said to have been affected.

"Having received expert medical opinion on the existing and future health and welfare of the players who contracted the Covid19 virus during the period of the last two weeks, and following consultation with the team’s management, this decision has been made with the greatest reluctance, and with deep regret," the county board statement read.

"It is acknowledged that the decision taken will cause major disappointment and significant inconvenience for the Association, in general, the GAA fraternity of Kerry, and especially for Tyrone’s patrons and supporters, but the welfare and safety of players has been the overriding factor in all considerations of this difficult situation."

Calls from some quarters sympathetic to Tyrone's plight for a longer postponement had fallen on deaf ears. The All-Ireland finals were meant to be wrapped up by the end of August to allow club competitions a clear run.

Unless the match gets a further postponement, Kerry will face a major difficulty in heading into a final without a match since defeating Cork in the Munster decider. But it would be a massive blow to Tyrone after they recently won their first Ulster title in four years, defeating Monaghan in the provincial final in Croke Park.

That day they were without their joint-manager Fergal Logan and a number of players, who were self-isolating due to Covid and last Saturday it was revealed that they were carrying out tests on the panel after further outbreaks.

Tyrone joint-manager Brian Dooher has told OTB Sports that his senior panel has been hit by a large number of positive Covid-19 cases, and said he expected a fresh request to be made to Croke Park to consider extending their semi-final date against Kerry.

"That's ultimately Croke Park's decision, that's not our decision," Dooher said. "The decision we made today was due to the medical advice from an eminent person that gave us this report.

"I think it is time ultimately that the experts in that area should talk to each other, from Croke Park and from Tyrone GAA and see what's the right thing to do by these players.

"These players have put in a hell of an effort this year in a very challenging environment and it is disappointing that it has come to this."

He said Tyrone would ask for a postponement. "We'll ask the GAA to look at it again surely, but we are talking about the GAA's decision at the end of the day and we respect that," Dooher said.

"We just had to make this decision today from a player welfare point of view."