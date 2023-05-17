Tyrone will be keen to make up lost ground in All-Ireland series: Kyle Coney

Ex-Red Hands star sure lessons learned ahead of Galway test

Almost five weeks have elapsed since Tyrone made a rather surprising exit from the Ulster Senior Football Championship when they fell victims to Monaghan at the Semi-Final stage in O’Neill’s Healy Park, Omagh.

But if everything comes to those who wait then the Red Hands have reason for optimism as they tick off the remaining few days to their All-Ireland Championship round robin encounter against Galway at Pearse Stadium, Salthill on Saturday (5.15pm).

Kyle Coney, who called time rather prematurely on his career with Tyrone three years ago, was pleasantly surprised to meet Galway manager Padraic Joyce at Sunday’s riveting Derry v Armagh Ulster Final in Clones.

Well aware of the potential round robin group line-ups, Coney was quick off the mark — just as he was while playing for Tyrone.

“Are you here to do your homework, Padraic?” he queried, knowing that Galway had already been bracketed with Sunday’s losers Armagh, Westmeath and Tyrone.

In his usual efficient manner, Joyce was leaving nothing to chance, especially as his team encountered difficulty in hurdling the Orchard County at the All-Ireland Quarter-Final stage last year.

And Coney, equally diligent, is not slow in outlining Tyrone’s plus points as they prepare for what will be a stiff test.

“I think that Mattie Donnelly and Darren McCurry will have big parts to play up front on Saturday and I see Conn Kilpatrick and Brian Kennedy having important roles at midfield,” pointed out Ardboe clubman Coney.

“Having said that, Salthill is a notoriously tough place to go and Tyrone will have to pick their steps carefully. Galway will have taken considerable heart from their Connacht Final win over Sligo but they know they will have to lift their game quite considerably if they are to get over Tyrone this time out.

“On the other hand, I feel Tyrone will have absorbed lessons from the second half of that Semi-Final defeat to Monaghan when Rory Beggan’s kick-outs proved crucial in helping to launch attacks. They used the ball well and took their scores while Tyrone were restricted to occasional raids. I think you will see a wiser and more focused Tyrone side on duty this Saturday.”

Kyle Coney is confident Tyrone have learned lessons from their Ulster Championship exit — © ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

While Shane Walsh and Damien Comer are the jewels in Galway’s attacking crown, Matthew Tierney blasted his way into the limelight by helping himself to 2-7 in the provincial decider and will pose a huge threat to the Red Hands on Saturday.

“A lot of people will tell you that the All-Ireland Championship really starts with a match like this. Teams have three round robin games within which to make an impact and they will be under pressure to be at their best,” insisted Coney.

“We will see how Tyrone have benefited in terms of their preparations after their fixtures break, although I for one think they will hit the ground running.

“I know they will want to make a big point following their disappointing second-half performance against Monaghan. The players will be keen to make an impact but then Galway will be very anxious to reach the All-Ireland Final to atone for their setback at this stage last year.

“I can understand why Padraic Joyce is so fastidious in his build-up — nothing can be left to chance, after all. He will have put both Tyrone and Armagh under the microscope and will lay his plans accordingly.

“But Tyrone will undoubtedly pose a massive challenge for his side because they will be hungry to make up what they believe to be lost ground.”