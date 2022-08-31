Tyrone will reap the benefit of a real break after relentless schedule took its toll in 2022, says former Red Hands star Kyle Coney

Six operations for various injuries finally persuaded Kyle Coney to bring down the curtain on his senior inter-county football career with Tyrone at the start of last year.

His growing familiarity with the surgeon’s knife had convinced Coney that he was unable to maintain the high standards he had set for himself in making a total of 65 appearances in the Red Hand jersey under the baton of then manager Mickey Harte.

Yet if anything, Coney’s love of the sport he had embraced from childhood was to blossom further as a pundit, analyst but most of all as a fiercely committed fan.

And this is why he has taken time out of late to appraise the current Tyrone side and ponder just what might be in store in 2023.

Like every other Red Hand follower, Coney is at a loss to pinpoint precisely just why this year has brought nothing but disappointment.

“Who would ever have thought that we would go from being All-Ireland champions in 2021 to exiting the Ulster Championship at a comparatively early stage this year?” reflected Ardboe clubman Coney.

Yet he is prepared to adopt a positive stance as the countdown continues to the start of the Tyrone Club Championship.

“In more recent years Tyrone would maybe have been in the All-Ireland Quarter-Finals or Semi-Finals and this means that there was a strong emphasis on Championship football at the highest level right into the autumn,” pointed out Coney.

“I remember that last year we played our final club League game in mid-December. That’s definitely not going to be the case this year but I actually think that Tyrone’s early Championship exit has afforded players their first extended break from action for some time.”

And Coney, never one to mince his words, makes a pertinent point when he assesses the relative strength of the current Tyrone side.

“When you look at it, players like Mattie Donnelly, Peter Harte and Ronan McNamee have been giving Tyrone magnificent service over several years without getting what could be called a real break,” insisted Coney.

“This year has been different and I think the more experienced players in particular will benefit handsomely from the first long break they have had in a while. Don’t forget these players have also had to play League and Championship matches with their clubs and these made their own demands on them.

“You would hope now that when 2023 comes round the players will rediscover their form of 2021 and hit the high spots again. I think the extended break, the fact that some of the Under-20 players will come into the senior panel to step up competition for starting places and the squad’s desire to show that this year was a temporary slip-up will drive everyone on to new heights.”

And he believes that the team will have rediscovered their competitive edge when the Allianz League in particular blasts off.

“A good League campaign is great preparation for the Championship and I feel Tyrone will be well prepared for the League. Tyrone are one of those teams who are normally in the top four or five outfits every year and this situation has pertained because Tyrone have set high standards for themselves. The inter-county environment can be very, very demanding but I honestly believe that Tyrone will rise to the occasion next year,” stressed Coney.

“You can be sure that the management duo Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher will have them chomping at the bit again. The restoration of pride in the jersey will be a big driving force, I am sure.”