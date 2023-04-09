Tyrone win Division Four Camogie title

Tyrone came up trumps in the National Camogie League Division Four Final when they overcame Mayo by 0-18 to 2-9 at Tang in Westmeath on Saturday.

The Red Hands played with considerable conviction and fire throughout and even though they conceded two goals in the first-half their spirit never wavered.

Ava Lambert scored the opening Mayo goal with Hanah Tener landing the second but with Lara Devlin in particularly sparkling form, Tyrone were able to stay on level terms at the interval (2-6 to 0-12).

Mayo appeared to be gaining the upper hand in the third quarter but Tyrone’s resilience was to stand them in good stead.

Tyrone shooting star Devlin kept her side in contention with invaluable assistance from Roisin McErlane and Bronagh Barker. Tyrone managed to hold on in a rousing finish to take delivery of the trophy amid a welter of excitement.

But there was disappointment for Armagh when they endured a heart-breaking 0-8 to 0-7 loss against Carlow in the Division 3A decider.

Armagh battled courageously and although Carlow led by 0-5 to 0-3 at the break, the match was very much in the balance.

Rachel Merry epitomised Armagh’s resistance by landing three points with Leanne Donnelly and Eimear Smyth also on target for the Orchard county.

But in a pulsating finish it was Carlow who held firm with Eve Sinnott whipping over what proved to be the winning point after having been well placed by Eleanor Tracey.

Armagh’s efforts to salvage the match were subsequently thwarted by a defiant Carlow defence.