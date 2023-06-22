Tyrone’s Canavan brothers battling to take centre stage in county’s All-Ireland bid

​The Canavan brothers, Darragh and Ruairi, are certainly making an impact in the Tyrone side just now.

Darragh lifted the man of the match honour in the team’s draw with Westmeath in the All-Ireland round robin series on Sunday, while Ruairi made his full debut and marked the occasion with three points, two of which were from frees.

With Darragh landing 10 points (six frees), the brothers contributed a handsome 0-13 of Tyrone’s 0-18 overall total and underlined their value to the Red Hands line-up in the process. Their work-rate, distribution and accuracy highlighted a contest that morphed into an absorbing battle in the second-half.

Subsequently, it was no great surprise to learn that Darragh also collected the coveted GAA.ie Footballer of the Week award.

His prodigious scoring feat against Westmeath has given the Tyrone team renewed heart going into tomorrow night’s All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final against Donegal at MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey.

Tyrone earned this match when Westmeath’s John Heslin missed a last-kick free against them in the team’s final round robin game at Kingspan Breffni and it remains to so be seen if the Red Hands can maximise the opportunity which has now been afforded them.

The Canavan brothers are again expected to be in the full-forward line, where they are likely to flank the experienced Mattie Donnelly once again as the Red Hands bid to book their place in the All-Ireland semi-finals.

But this time out they can expect to come in for close attention from a Donegal defence in which Brendan McCole, Caolan McConagle and Stephen McMenamin are currently in superb form in front of goalkeeper Shaun Patton.

With Jason McGee likely to make an impact at midfield, Donegal could take the game to Tyrone although the Red Hands have shown that they certainly don’t lack fire just now, especially in the demanding central area..

Having won the All-Ireland title two years ago for the fourth time, Tyrone are keen to reclaim the Sam Maguire Cup but Donegal will offer stiff opposition on Saturday night as they bid to continue their recovery having shown a slump in form recently.

The match is expected to attract a huge crowd as interest in the closing stages of the All-Ireland Championship intensifies with both Tyrone and Donegal along with Monaghan particularly keen to join Armagh and Derry, who have already rubber-stamped their arrival in the quarter-finals.