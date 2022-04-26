Tyrone's Conor McKenna free to play Derry in Ulster quarter-final after ban is overturned by Appeals Committee

Tyrone will have Conor McKenna available for Sunday's Ulster quarter-final with Derry after his one-match ban was overturned at a central hearings committee meeting last night.

McKenna was sent off in last week's provincial quarter-final against Fermanagh when he reacted to his challenge on colleague Conn Kilpatrick and engaged with Fermanagh players.

Referee Joe McQuillan sent him off and he faced a proposed ban for contributing to a melee but Tyrone were able to convince the committee that, based on his actions and not a procedural matter, the suspension should not stand.

While the outcome was not unexpected in some quarters it is the latest blow to the GAA's disciplinary system which saw three Armagh players have suspensions overturned in the last two weeks clearing them to play against Donegal at the weekend.

Unlike McKenna, the decisions regarding Rian O'Neill, Aidan Nugent and Stefan Campbell were based on procedure, in the case of O'Neill, and a lack of detail in clarifications about what the other two had done to constitute contribution to a melee.

McKenna's hearing lasted more than two hours and had been due to take place late last week.