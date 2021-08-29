Tyrone’s win has helped resurface songs and memories we’ve long forgotten

Tyrone fans young and old were jubilant with their county's underdog success

In 2003, Cookstown-born Justin McGurk and his band, the Boogiemen, released a cover of John Denver’s ‘Take me Home, Country Roads’ that sang, ‘Take me home, back to Tyrone’.

Hearing renditions of that song being very hoarsely (and badly) sung after Saturday’s semi-final against Kerry could transport anyone back to that year. The day was full of nostalgia and foreshadowing of past seasons gone by.

When Tyrone beat Armagh in that unforgettable ‘03 final, it was Mickey Harte’s first year in charge of the senior squad.

Wouldn’t it be fitting then, that in their first time at the helm, Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher bring home an All-Ireland victory?

That’s what we were all whispering when the final whistle blew, with emotions running high and our ambitions running higher.

Up to 24,000 spectators were allowed back through Croke Park’s gates to watch the Red Hands secure their nail-biting win over the Kingdom, and as one fan told me the next morning, “I nearly walked out during extra time. Still not the better.”

Despite at least 17 of Tyrone’s players testing positive for Covid-19, the semi-final was a welcome way of escaping thoughts of the virus for a few hours.

Sport is an emotional rollercoaster and that match often felt torturous, but in the way a great movie can have you gripped - especially if that movie is about an underdog team clawing their way to the top.

I watched the game with friends from Antrim, Derry and two Tipperary supporters who were wholly on Kerry’s side. I talked with men from Armagh who were totally against a Tyrone win.

But despite their own Gaelic footballing biases, everyone was able to laugh and revel in us Tyrone fans’ glee and (let’s face it), utter shock.

An emotional man of the match, Kieran McGeary summed it up in his post-game interview with RTE: "They said that we wouldn't, they said that we couldn't. I tell you what, we did."

Self-belief and perseverance goes a long way, and to be honest, the Tyrone men on that pitch had more belief in themselves than I’d say most of their county had in them.

Let’s hope it stretches over the next two weeks.

And for the next fortnight, I reckon there’ll be a lot of Amazon Alexa speakers getting requests to play ‘Na Na Na Tyrone’ by a certain Justin McGurk and the Boogiemen.