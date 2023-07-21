U-turn as Tyrone GAA postpone underage finals after stabbing

The Tyrone county board has changed its mind about delaying this weekend’s underage championship finals after a stabbing at its grounds earlier this month, according to a Cookstown GAA club.

Two people suffered injuries as the result of the stabbing after an under-16 semi-final championship match between Cookstown Fr Rocks GFC and Fintona Pearses GFC on July 6.

Ulster GAA chief executive Brian McAvoy confirmed at the time that the two men injured were the referee and one of the umpires.

He said the umpire had been taken to hospital for treatment following the incident, which happened in the car park after the game had finished.

The umpire was later discharged following hospital treatment, believed to be for a stab injury to his lower leg, while the referee was treated at the scene for minor injuries, Mr McAvoy said.

A 42-year-old man arrested after the event was released on police bail the next day to allow for further enquiries.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

On Thursday evening, Cookstown Fr Rocks released a statement on its social media pages, detailing that it had “made a formal request to Tyrone GAA on Thursday, July 13, for a very short deferral of our U14, U16 and U18 fixtures to allow our players to come to terms with everything”.

The statement added: “Our underage players have just recently resumed full training after the traumatic events of Thursday, July 6.

“In the interim, we have done our utmost to provide the necessary support to all those who were impacted and affected.

“We had offered and committed to play additional games at U14 and U18 levels on our return so that the Tyrone GAA underage fixtures programme would not be held up as a result of this request.

“Disappointingly, Tyrone GAA rejected our request on Monday, July 17, and have continued to fix both under-16 finals for this Saturday, July 22, and fixed our U14 and U18 fixtures for the beginning of the week.

“We asked them to reconsider and again this was refused. Our members continue to receive counselling and support from healthcare professionals and the professional advice is that our players are not in a position to take part in the games this weekend and we have now communicated this to Tyrone GAA.”

Later, the club deleted these posts and shared an update, which reads: “As a result of further communication with Tyrone GAA in relation to the youth fixtures that were scheduled for this weekend, the club wish to announce that these games have been postponed and a refixture date will be provided shortly.

“The club would like to publicly thank Tyrone GAA for their ongoing assistance and would acknowledge the continued support provided by them to our young players.

“We wish to apologise to our opponents, Errigal Ciaran and Carrickmore, for the inconvenience caused and thank them for their understanding.

“We are looking forward to returning to competitive action as soon as possible and wish to extend our thanks and appreciation to all those who have helped us in any way.”

At the time of the stabbing, Tyrone GAA said it was investigating the circumstances around the incident and was taking it “most seriously”.

Tyrone GAA has been contacted for further comment.