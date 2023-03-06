‘Warrior’ Mattie Donnelly leads the way in Tyrone’s win over Kerry

Logan hails talisman’s contribution to Red Hands cause

Kerry’s Michael Burns and Padraig Hampsey of Tyrone get to grips with each other during their National League contest — © ©INPHO/James Crombie

After last year, Sam Maguire found itself residing in Kerry once more. Parity was restored. Balance was achieved. All was good in the world.

And when both Kerry and Tyrone arrived to Healy Park for a fifth round league game, the chat was all of Tyrone in deep crisis, after winning just one of their opening four league games.

Somehow, Kerry avoided the same scrutiny. That happens with reigning All-Ireland champions. The opening day loss to Donegal was waved away as just one of those things.

Wins over Monaghan and Armagh were held as evidence that they were using the league for their own ends and that loss against Mayo was just further ammo in the suggestion that Mayo are the form team.

But on Sunday here in Omagh, Kerry left for the return journey with just four league points while Tyrone edge slightly towards safety with a win that was all about character.

They had to come back from a 1-3 to 0-1 gap in the first quarter and none pushed them better than Mattie Donnelly. At 32-years-old and having not really established himself as an automatic pick of late, he scored three points from play and played all 80-odd minutes of a trying game through the storms and sunshine.

“Well, Mattie has been a warrior for Tyrone for 10, 12 years,” said joint manager Feargal Logan.

“He has shaped games at times. He is good at reading play. He puts himself to the limits every night he comes to training.

“He is a consummate professional and I am full of admiration for Mattie Donnelly and Richie too. But Mattie… Tyrone people will never quite understand the commitment Mattie had given to Tyrone football.”

Tyrone recovered from the concession of an early goal from Sean O’Shea. They had chances of their own to grab a goal, but both Conn Kilpatrick and Darragh Canavan were denied by the superb reflexes of Kerry goalkeeper Shane Ryan.

Then disaster struck as Ryan dealt with a shot that dropped short. Under minimal pressure from Brian Kennedy, he turned and dropped the ball into his own net.

From there, Tyrone kicked into gear and not even conceding a goal at the start of the second half to Paul Murphy could deter them as they looked far more like the Tyrone of old. Indeed, after being wretched at the back against Mayo, they held the visitors scoreless for the last 20 minutes.

“I was still panicking they might still get in for a goal because we have been porous. The defending was good in the last 20 minutes, we banked back a wee bit, but we tried to keep a threat. It’s a difficult balance nowadays when he have Mssrs Clifford and O’Shea, O’Sullivan who came in,” said Logan.

“It is a difficult balance between defence and attack, but we married the two well today and we were potent enough up front. I felt Darragh was outstanding too in terms of his contribution and then wee Ruairí came in.

“So we are happy all round.”

Still though. Why does it take crisis talk for Tyrone to kick into gear sometimes?

“It’s hard, hard, hard to say. The bottom line is that we ask for resilience. It’s not a pretty place to be when people are cutting off you as a footballer and when you think you are not that far away in a seven-game league,” explained Logan.

“Maybe it has less to do with Tyrone being in the mire and people tempering their comments a wee bit more appropriately and then it’s not such a crisis situation. We are on four points, Kerry are on four points. Maybe it’s not our reaction, but the presentation by others who comment.

“County football is a harsh environment. I tell that to every young lad who comes into it and of course there are harsh conversations every day of the week.

“It’s been a harsh week this week. Not maybe a million miles away from any other week, but we had to pull two points out. We did. No more, no less. We need to back it up in Monaghan.”

Omagh is not a happy hunting ground for Kerry manager Jack O’Connor, who has only won once here.

“It’s just very hard to win games away from home, you know,” he said afterwards.

“You have the crowd behind Tyrone and whatever and I think the free count in the second was something like 14-3 so you don’t get too many soft frees there?”

TYRONE: N Morgan; M McKernan, P Hampsey, C Quinn 0-1, C Meyler, C Munroe, P Harte 0-1; B Kennedy 1-0, C Kilpatrick 0-1; F Burns, D Mulgrew 0-1, J Oguz 0-1; D McCurry 0-3f, M Donnelly 0-3, D Canavan 0-2

Subs: N Sludden for Mulgrew (42m), N Devlin for Munroe (52m), R Canavan 0-2f, for McCurry (69m), R Donnelly for Kennedy (72m)

KERRY: S Ryan; G O’Sullivan, J Foley, T O’Sullivan 0-1; P Warren, T Morley, P Murphy 1-0; S Okunbor, J Barry; D Moynihan, S O’Shea 1-2, 1f, T Brosnan 0-2, 1m; P Clifford, D Clifford 0-3, 2f, D Roche

Subs: D O’Sullivan 0-1, for Roche (HT), R Murphy for Brosnan (46m), M Burns for P Clifford (54m) G Horan for Okunbor (58m)

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan)