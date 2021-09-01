‘We don’t feel it’s appropriate’: Tyrone tell press not to ask questions on Covid ahead of All-Ireland final against Mayo

Covid was off the table at Tyrone’s All-Ireland SFC final press night with joint-manager Feargal Logan swiftly setting the agenda before a question was asked last night.

Tyrone found themselves at the centre of a Covid storm in the wake of their All-Ireland semi-final defeat of Kerry – a game which was twice postponed due to an outbreak in their squad – and Logan had little intention of bringing up old wounds.

“Feel free to ask whatever you want to ask. If it strays beyond football and it enters arenas of Covid or vaccinations, we don’t feel it’s appropriate,” Logan told media outside the Tyrone Centre of Excellence in Garvaghey.

“We don’t mean any disrespect or ill-will if we say to you, ‘Listen, have you a football question please?’ That’s the way we’ll be dealing with it. There’s a time and a place. It’s a very serious issue, what’s happening around our own county at the moment.

“So we don’t think it’s appropriate to be batting it about. We’re happy to answer all your football questions. There will be a time and a place, if there’s further enquiry needed, we’ve absolutely no difficulty. But tonight is a good football night for everyone.”

Logan also refused to reveal which players were unavailable for their victory over Kerry due to Covid-related sickness but he expects to have a full deck to choose from ahead of their mouth-watering decider with Mayo.

The joint manager also welcomed the possibility that Croke Park could be at 75pc of capacity for the football showpiece after Taoiseach Micheál Martin revealed that outdoor sporting attendances would increase from next Monday once attendees are vaccinated.