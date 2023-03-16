We’ll all lead by example in Hogan Cup Final: Omagh CBS’ Eoin McElholm

Tyrone may have had their ups and downs on and off the field spanning recent months but if Omagh CBS should conquer Summerhill College, Sligo in Friday’s All-Ireland Colleges’ Hogan Cup Final at Croke Park (1pm) their success would be interpreted as a major boost for football in the county.

Nothing is being taken for granted, however, given their opponents’ growing reputation as one of the most formidable colleges’ sides on the island.

Yet the Red Hand representatives are fired up to write their own chapter in the county’s history with no one more focused on victory than skipper Eoin McElholm.

“To be honest, it’s an absolute dream to be looking forward to taking the field at Croke Park,” stated McElholm.

“I might be the captain but you can take it from me that we will have 15 leaders out there on the pitch.

“There is no doubt that St Brendan’s, Killarney were being looked upon as the top dogs in colleges’ football this year until they were beaten by Summerhill College in the All-Ireland Semi-Final, and I think this in itself says it all about the enormity of the task we face in this Final.”

Yet in reaching the St Patrick’s Day decider, Omagh CBS have shown themselves to be a resolute, determined side who embody pace and power as well as revealing a unified spirit.

Barry McMenamin is a defensive pillar while Conor Owens, Ruairi McCullagh, Liam Og Mossey and Caolan Donnelly are players who can both create and finish scoring chances in style.

“Ever since the start of the MacRory Cup competition, the team has shown unreal effort. The boys have been playing their hearts out and this has got us to where we are now,” added McElholm. “But obviously we have to try and reach an even higher level in this match. Croke Park can be very demanding from what we have been told.”

Loughmacrory clubman McElholm, conscious that his team’s exploits to date have created considerable interest within Tyrone, is anxious that the players can rise to the occasion when the heat is on.

“We know we have to hit the ground running and maintain our effort for the duration of the game. We are fortunate to have a very good management team and they are leaving nothing to chance,” added McElholm.

“They have put in a huge effort on our behalf and now it’s up to us to do the business.”