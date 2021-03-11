Tyrone's All-Ireland winning trainer Fergal McCann laid to rest

The funeral has taken place of respected former Tyrone GAA coach Fergal McCann.

The 47-year-old father-of-two from Augher was described as "a giant of the GAA in Tyrone", best known for his tenure with Mickey Harte's management team when the Red Hands became All-Ireland champions in 2005 and 2008.

A funeral notice said he died peacefully at home on Monday, with his passing deeply regretted by his wife Roisin and daughters Aine and Aoife.

A Requiem Mass took place yesterday afternoon at St Macartans Church in his home village, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Mr McCann also helped guide Tyrone to three Ulster Championships in a golden era for the county, and he worked as a coach in schools.

Among the many tributes paid this week was one from Tyrone County Board chairman Michael Kerr, who said Mr McCann had been "a true gentleman in life" even during "the white hot heat of championship battles".

He praised Mr McCann's character as he kept a battle with cancer largely private over the last 12 months, and said his legacy would be long remembered by those he coached in clubs and schools in the county.

Cortege: Mourners turn out in the village of Augher for the funeral of former Tyrone GAA coach Fergal McCann

Mr Harte, who stepped down as Tyrone boss last year, said Mr McCann's 10 years with the county were a testament to his dedication, while also praising him for the support he showed after the death of Mr Harte's daughter Michaela in 2011.

Former Tyrone star Owen Mulligan also praised him as "a genius on the training field" who had always gone above and beyond for his county.