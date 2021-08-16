Tyrone’s relief as clash is moved after Covid-19 outbreak

Tyrone have welcomed a decision by GAA bosses to reschedule their All-Ireland semi-final after a Covid outbreak ripped through the camp.

The match against Kerry has been pushed back an extra week to August 28, allowing the county’s panel extra time to recover.

On Saturday Tyrone announced they would be pulling out of the tie — which had originally been rescheduled for this weekend — after the virus badly hit their squad.

Joint-manager Feargal Logan said there had been more than 20 cases — 17 involving players, including “a significant number” who have played in the Ulster Championship this year.

Logan had said delaying the match for one more week could enable Tyrone to fulfil the fixture. Kerry GAA had also said it wanted to play the tie.

Amid mounting pressure, the GAA last night announced the tie would be pushed back to August 28. The All-Ireland final has also been rescheduled for September 11.

A GAA statement said it followed “receipt of additional medical information from Tyrone GAA and subsequent deliberations with the relevant parties”.

It added: “This revised schedule has been finalised with the integrity of the championship in mind and to ensure that Kerry were not denied a semi-final outing.

“The GAA would like to acknowledge the co-operation of all of the counties still involved in the championship and it looks forward to working with the government to finalise these arrangements.”

In a statement, Tyrone GAA welcomed the move.

It added: “Tyrone has also paid tribute to Kerry GAA and its senior football team for its assistance and co-operation in creating the circumstances that allowed this decision to be reached.

“The Tyrone players and management will prepare as safely as possible, in the continuing difficult circumstances, to ensure that the best available team will now fulfil this very important fixture.”

After Covid hit the Tyrone camp, the GAA deferred the game, which was to have been played yesterday, until August 21 but Tyrone asked for a two-week deferment.

When that request was not granted, Tyrone’s county board released a statement on Saturday saying it “is not in a position to field its senior football team in the rescheduled All-Ireland championship in Croke Park next Saturday”.

At the weekend, Logan, who himself missed the Ulster Final win over Monaghan two weeks ago because of a Covid issue, said the virus had impacted the panel in a range of ways.

“We have had the full cross-section of Covid at this stage in our panel, from hospitalisation, to boys who have had relatively limited symptoms,” he added. “But we have a heavy body of players in the middle who have been struck down by this virus and who are now in the Return To Play protocol. We still have some guys who haven’t returned to play and we are six days out from the fixture.”

He added: “We have had Public Health in and over the last number of weeks, we have had at least 17 or more positive tests, most of whom have played in this year’s Championship.

“So, the bottom line is other guys have had to isolate, other guys have done lateral flow tests and have been sent home from training, and then they came up negative. It hasn’t been pretty. We have had one player hospitalised.”