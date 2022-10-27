Ulster champions Derry earn two All Star selections as Kerry dominate line-up with seven awards

Kerry have claimed the lion’s share of the All Star football fifteen with seven awards winging their way to the Kingdom in the wake of the county’s first All Ireland triumph in eight years. It represents the green and gold’s biggest representation in the selection since 2009.

Four of Kerry’s seven award winners are first-time winners with goalkeeper Shane Ryan of Rathmore leading the way. In defence Ballydonoghue’s Jason Foley, Templenoe’s Tadhg Morley and Dr Crokes’ Gavin White also picked up their first gongs.

Jason Foley off the back of a simply sensational season takes the full-back’s position on the team, while Morley who played all of his football in the number 6 shirt is accommodated at number 5, with Galway’s John Daly taking the centre-back’s position. Crokes man White, meanwhile, is positioned in his typical number 7 role.

Kerry didn’t take an All Star at midfield, with their sole nominee Jack Barry missing out there. The remaining Kerry representatives on the side are all multiple award winners and all forwards.

On the half-forward line Fossa’s Paudie Clifford (in the number 10 position) takes his second award, as does Seán O’Shea of Kenmare Shamrocks who laid claim to the number 11 shirt after a fantastic season, which featured his famous free against the Dubs in the All Ireland semi-final.

Footballer of the year contender David Clifford, meanwhile, rounds out the Kingdom’s haul claiming his fourth All Star award at number 13.

Clifford goes up against Galway duo Cillian McDaid and Shane Walsh for the footballer of the year award, with the winner set to be announced on Friday evening’s live broadcast on RTÉ.

The absence of Dingle man Tom O’Sullivan from the selection might raise a few eyebrows considering his form, particularly in the latter stages of the championship, but all in all the Kingdom will have to be satisfied with their haul.

All Ireland runners-up Galway gain the second highest recognition taking five awards, with Ulster champions Derry taking two awards and Dublin one for Ciarán Kilkenny.

2022 PcC Football All Stars

Shane Ryan (Kerry), Chrissy McCaigue (Derry), Jason Foley (Kerry), Liam Silke (Galway), Tadhg Morley (Kerry), John Daly (Galway), Gavin White (Kerry), Conor Glass (Derry), Cillian McDaid (Galway), Paudie Clifford (Kerry), Seán O’Shea (Kerry), Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin), David Clifford (Kerry), Damien Comer (Galway), Shane Walsh (Galway)