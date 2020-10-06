Ulster Championship set to hold spotlight but Management Committee imposes ban on all club activity

It is expected that the Ulster Senior Football Championship will swing into action at the end of this month, although it is unclear if there will be very limited crowd numbers or if the games will be played behind closed doors.

With inter-county action due to resume on Saturday week with the opening games in the first of the final two rounds of the Allianz League scheduled, there were fears that this might have been ruled out had the Republic's government opted to invoke Level 5 of the coronavirus restrictions.

While this was recommended to the government by the National Public Health Emergency Team, the government instead has adopted Level 3.

There had been fears that the provincial and All-Ireland championships might be ruled out, but as things stand the provincial series is expected to get under way immediately the league fixtures have been completed.

Ulster Council CEO Brian McAvoy, who has been involved in intensive discussions in relation to the overall inter-county resumption, remains hopeful that the championship programme can be got under way.

"I would hope that this proves the case," says McAvoy, "I think we have to try and remain positive. The inter-county championship would be treated on the same basis as elite soccer and elite rugby. That's the scenario as things stand at present."

"While it is difficult to predict precisely what the attendance restrictions will be, I think it can be assumed that matches will either be played in front of very small crowds or behind closed doors."

The Ulster series is due to begin on Saturday October 31 with the qualifying tie between Monaghan and Cavan with Donegal hosting Tyrone the following day in Ballybofey - their second meeting within a fortnight.

Donegal skipper Michael Murphy will be bidding to lead his side to a hat-trick of Ulster titles, but while Ulster officials remain optimistic that their flagship competition will get up and running, the Management Committee of the GAA has endorsed an immediate ban on all activity at club level.

In a statement, the committee pulled no punches in relation to its main reason for this action.

The statement says: "The decision has been taken in the interest of public safety following a number of incidents that have been brought to our attention in recent days. ​In particular, post-match celebrations and a lack of social distancing at certain events have proved disappointing and problematic."

"The GAA will continue to monitor the situation in the ​coming days and weeks, regarding changes in government guidelines, before liaising with our units accordingly."

It is understood that the "number of incidents" referred to in the statement encompass the celebration scenes that marked the end of the recent Tyrone senior football championship final and a perceived lack of appropriate distancing within the crowd at the Derry football championship final at Bellaghy on Sunday.

In the Tyrone decider Dungannon Clarkes fans celebrated on the pitch at Healy Park, Omagh after their team had ended a 64-year wait for the county title by beating Errigal Ciaran.

The game had been transferred there from Celtic Park because of the ongoing severity of the Covid-19 threat in Derry city.

The ban on club fixtures will not have a major impact in Ulster because all the county club senior championships in both football and hurling have been completed with the exception of the Donegal senior football final between Naomh Conaill and Kilcar.

The twice postponed match has been arranged for next Sunday in Ballybofey.