Ulster Club Championship: Breaking down the chances of the eight teams left in the running for Seamus McFerran Cup
Declan Bogue
One of the most eagerly awaited Ulster club football Championships get truly underway this weekend as the competition reaches the Quarter-Final stage after Ballybay’s win over Crossmaglen last weekend, prompting co-manager Jerome Johnston to step down, rather than face his three sons this weekend against Kilcoo. Here, we assess the chances of each team vying to land the Seamus McFerran Cup.