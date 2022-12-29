Ulster Council chairman Ciaran McLaughlin challenges clubs and counties ahead of ‘exciting’ year for province

Gaelic Games

Ulster Council chairman Ciaran McLaughlin has fired out a challenge to clubs and counties here on the cusp of what he feels will be “a really exciting year” in the history of GAA in the province.

While conceding that the Covid-19 pandemic took its toll of the province as it did country-wide, McLaughlin believes that the Association made a strong recovery this year and he insists that this was very much evident in Ulster.

“When you look at the overall picture, you see that Tyrone won the All-Ireland Under-20 football title, Antrim hurlers lifted the Joe McDonagh Cup, the Saffron ladies teams won the All-Ireland Junior camogie and football titles and Cavan reached the Tailteann Cup Final,” points out McLaughlin.

“And over the next couple of weeks Galbally and Stewartstown Harps will contest the All-Ireland Junior and Intermediate football Semi-Finals while Glen have reached the All-Ireland Senior Club Semi-Finals and Dunloy have already booked their place in the All-Ireland Club Hurling Final.”

Ulster Council chairman Ciaran McLaughlin is optimistic about 2023

McLaughlin, who has given dynamic leadership since taking up office, believes that Ulster’s progress this year had its roots very much at grassroots level.

“I think the Ulster Senior Football Championship is the best provincial competition by a distance and I think this year’s series proved to be one of the best for quite some time. We had Derry lifting the title for the first time in 24 years which was a massive boost for the county,” says McLaughlin.

“When you look at the achievements attained by counties and clubs in Ulster over the past number of months, you see football at different levels, hurling, ladies football and camogie all represented.”

And McLaughlin makes no bones about what he views as a crucial element of the Association’s work going forward.

“Inclusivity must be the key for us. We have to be welcoming and ensure that our games are there for everyone. Certainly headway has been made on this front but there is always more to be done. We have to keep on reaching out as we go into this New Year and show that everyone is welcome within our Association,” he said.

The redevelopment of Casement Park is a subject which is seldom far away from the minds of Ulster officials just now and McLaughlin remains hopeful that “positive steps” in this connection can be taken later in the New Year.

“It’s upwards and onwards on all fronts for 2023,” asserts McLaughlin.