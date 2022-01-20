Ulster Council chairman Ciaran McLaughlin lauds the progression of the McKenna Cup

Numbers game: Plenty of fans turned out to see Monaghan get the better of Armagh on Tuesday. Credit: INPHO/Jonathan Porter

New Ulster Council chairman Ciaran McLaughlin is lapping up an early boost as he sets out his stall for a five-year term in the top office.

When the Dr McKenna Cup competition was given an eleventh-hour green light by Croke Park chiefs in tandem with the traditional January tournaments in the other provinces, it was initially thought that interest might be minimal.

But as Ulster Council staff make preparations for Saturday’s final between Donegal and Monaghan at O’Neill’s Healy Park, Omagh, they are doing so in the hope that the curtain will come down on the competition in style.

A series of closely-fought matches , the surprisingly large crowds and the absolute commitment of team managements as they take stock of their playing resources with the Allianz League and Ulster and All-Ireland Championships in mind have lent a fresh dimension of interest to the competition and fuelled optimism for the year ahead.

When Armagh hosted Monaghan in a semi-final tie on Tuesday night, 3,500 fans flocked through the Athletic Grounds turnstiles and it can be safely assumed that quite a number of Allianz League ties will not entice such numbers.

And when it is considered that the majority of the games have been keenly contested, this has provided added allure to the seasonal opener. Last weekend, three McKenna Cup games were played with Derry recording the biggest victory and that was by four points over Fermanagh (0-17 to 1-10) which was again the winning margin when Donegal beat Derry on Tuesday .

This is in rather sharp contrast to matches in other provincial competitions. Kerry beat Tipperary in the McGrath Cup by 1-23 to 0-5, while Dublin overwhelmed Louth by 3-19 to 1-10 in the O’Byrne Cup — just two of the one-sided games which can detract from the status of competitions.

McLaughlin, though, is adamant that Ulster cannot rest on its laurels.

“There can be no doubt that the counties in Ulster wanted the McKenna Cup competition and when it was provided for them, they responded in a very positive fashion,” he says.

“We have, of course, been dealing with very big challenges in terms of the ongoing Covid threat but there is now the possibility that in the south of Ireland at least the way may be paved for more people to attend games.

“We feel that people want to come out to matches. We saw that at the Athletic Grounds on Tuesday night and I have no doubt that the Ulster fans will come out in big numbers for the league.

“The important thing from our perspective as officers of the Ulster Council is that people are adhering to the restrictions in relation to the Covid threat.

“It’s absolutely essential that they continue to do this and if they do, then the prospects of our grounds becoming full again will brighten considerably.”

“I think that the success of the McKenna Cup so far has provided great encouragement for the fans ahead of the league and championship and I have no doubt that they will continue to get behind their teams.”

McLaughlin’s belief that fans are only too keen to attend games is further backed up by the fact that Sunday’s Munster Hurling Cup Final between All-Ireland champions Limerick and Clare at Cusack Park, Ennis is already a sell-out with all 5,000 tickets having been snapped up within a matter of hours.

Even though the attendance is limited because of Covid restrictions, there is huge interest in the game throughout the southern province.

Meanwhile, 2002 Armagh All-Ireland winner Tony McEntee has been given a boost immediately prior to the Allianz League schedule commencing now that Pat Spillane jnr has made himself available for the Sligo football team.

Spillane, son of Kerry legend Pat snr , qualifies to line out with McEntee’s side as his mother is a native of the Yeats county.

He has been playing for the St Jude’s club in Dublin with whom he participated in their recent county championship final defeat by Kilmacud Crokes.

Spillane will undoubtedly be a boost to a Sligo side that will be striving to get out of Division Four.

The Ulster Council has fixed the Dr McKenna Cup final between Monaghan and Donegal for O’Neill’s Healy Park, Omagh on Saturday with a 5.00pm throw-in.

Monaghan are likely to be without midfield ace Conor Leonard for the game after he was stretchered off within the opening minutes of his team’s semi-final against Armagh on Tuesday night following a heavy fall.

Donegal, though, can take considerable encouragement from the fact that the long-serving Michael Murphy was introduced for the semi-final win over Derry and is now poised to get more game time against Monaghan.

With Ryan McHugh, Paul Brennan and Jamie Brennan all expected to be in Declan Bonner’s starting line-up again after making their fist appearances of 2022 against Monaghan, Donegal’s fire-power could be enhanced.

Eoin Ban Gallagher, Odhran McFadden-Ferry and Michael Langan are all expected to feature in a team in which Paddy McBrearty has been on fire up front.