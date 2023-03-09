Ulster counties are making the final stages of the League utterly fascinating, says GAA chief

Ulster GAA Council chairman Ciaran McLaughlin believes that the Allianz Football League could yet provide handsome dividends for the province in terms of promotion.

With Armagh still in with a chance of making it into the League Final, Derry looking certain to gain promotion from Division Two to the top bracket and Cavan, Fermanagh and Down all jostling for the right to take the step up from Division Three , McLaughlin feels the healthy state football finds itself right now has been underlined .

Indeed, with two rounds of the competition left and teams fired up to finish on a high, McLaughlin hails what he views as the revitalisation of football in the province.

“The fact that there is a lot to play for in every division is serving to make the concluding stages of the League utterly fascinating,” insists McLaughlin.

“Predictions are being made but there are really no certainties at this point in time and that’s the appeal of it all. The manner in which crowds are flocking to matches is hugely encouraging and the hope is that this will continue to be the case over the last two rounds.”

And McLaughlin is in no doubt that the League is proving the perfect precursor to the Ulster Championship.

“I know that the Championship swings into action immediately after the League with no real break and this could prove challenging for teams,” admits McLaughlin.

“But then managers have will have had seven League games on top of their provincial early-season competitions in which to assess players who have been on duty and to nurse others back from injury.

“Some counties have been badly hit by injuries and unavailability but the indications are that most teams will be in fine fettle for the Ulster Championship to which we are all looking forward.”

In the meantime, McLaughlin has a special reason for looking forward to Sunday’s fundraising Sky-Diving Spectacular to raise money for both the prostate cancer research team at the Patrick G Johnston Centre at Queen’s University Belfast and the Air Ambulance NI service.

“I am particularly keen to see these good causes get strong support through the Sky-Diving Spectacular because my own father and his brother died from prostate cancer,” reveals McLaughlin.

“There is great work being done by the research team at Queen’s and the fact that they are focused on improving treatments for those patients with the most serious types of cancer is encouraging going forward.”

Among the personalities who will be taking part in Garvagh are GAA President-elect Jarlath Burns, former Down player Brendan Coulter and ex-Fermanagh ace Martin McGrath.

They will be joined by former Antrim camogie player Jane Adams, ex-Cavan forward Larry Reilly, Slaughtneil and Derry camogie player Aoife Ni Chaiside and former Monaghan footballer Dessie Mone. Completing the line-up will be former Tyrone ladies player Gemma Begley and Donegal ladies football team manager Maxie Curran.

Burns may have hit the high spots in being elected as the incoming GAA President but now he is set to move into a higher environment.

“I have participated in a sky-dive event before and it’s quite a challenge,” he smiles.

“Having said that, I’m looking forward to Sunday’s event with enthusiasm. It’s great to see many GAA personalities stepping forward to do their bit for charity and I have no doubt that their individual sponsorship campaigns will be successful, thus benefiting two very worthy causes.”