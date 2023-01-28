Ulster counties know the stakes are high as National Football Leagues swing into action

Eoin Brosnan of Kerry gets the ball away despite the attention of Louth's Brian Philips in a National League clash in 2000

During a conversation with three-time All-Ireland-winning Kerry footballer Eoin Brosnan this week, he made the point that the old Kingdom saying that ‘It’s only the League’ has become completely outdated.

Dr Crokes man Brosnan was actually a member of the last generation to know a National Football League that was played under different circumstances; that of one that was spread over the course of six months.

His debut came just three weeks after he sat on the bench as a non-playing member of the Kerry squad that won the 2000 All-Ireland title with victory over Galway in a replay.

Three weeks later, they had a League opener against Louth in Killarney. There was a glut of club football still to be played in Kerry, delayed because of the county team’s run. As well as the Club Championship, there was a Divisional Championship, while a one-off Millennium Cup was also hosted that winter.

As a result, the team that took the field against Louth was a mere gather-up from the day before. Only 1,500 paid into Killarney to see the Kingdom downed 1-12 to 1-11.

“The reason I wanted to play was that it was my first game for Kerry. I had been on the panel all summer, but I only came in around May 2000. The panel and team were settled,” he said.

“But the teams that played into September often lost their first two League games. We often did and we got relegated that year.

“Of the panel that played in the All-Ireland Final, only a few of them togged out for that League game. The day before, they were just scrambling to field a team. There was no get-together.”

Nowadays, that attitude is nowhere to be seen.

The Leagues begin in the last weekend of January and the seven regulation games are ran off with just two weekend breaks.

For all bar perhaps Kerry, Dublin, Tyrone, Mayo and Galway, the League has become the most important competition they play in.

Certainly for those in Division Three — including four Ulster counties in Antrim, Down, Cavan and Fermanagh — it is everything.

Occasionally, though, that relevance visits the big teams. Dublin find themselves in Division Two for the first time since 2008 and promotion is a must.

Last year, the League champions were Kerry, and they had good reason to go all-out as Jack O’Connor was back for his third spell in charge.

“It all depends on what stage the team are at in their development. Last year they took the League very seriously, they took the McGrath Cup seriously,” explained Brosnan.

“So this year, with club games going on with the likes of Rathmore and Fossa only finishing up in the last week or so, the injuries and whatnot, they wouldn’t have had the same ability to train together and be in a group together.

“That’s the challenge I am sure the management will find.”

So where are the various Ulster teams ahead of this weekend’s openers?

Take Tyrone, for example. Last weekend it felt like Derry had their boot on their throat as they frustrated them to the point of distraction in the Dr McKenna Cup Final.

The Red Hand management had gambled by leaving a host of stellar names on the bench, but in the 2022 League it took until round three before they had a win — a one-point triumph over Kildare in Omagh.

Thereafter, defeats to Donegal and Dublin followed before they got themselves out of bother with wins over Mayo and Kerry. But the die was cast.

They found that they couldn’t turn on their form like a tap and losing became an ingrained habit.

Armagh were the one team that caught the eye with early wins over Dublin and Tyrone and while they had a wobble, they eventually finished third.

That confidence boost catapulted them to their best Championship showing in over a decade.

Monaghan did what they are renowned for: upsetting the odds. Going into the second half of their final game against Dublin, they were being relegated as things stood.

It had been the same for the two previous seasons, and yet they still produced a Houdini act to preserve their top-flight status, held since 2015.

Donegal are the team that many would fear for in Division One. Michael Murphy’s departure hangs over them like a black cloud. The new management of Paddy Carr and Aidan O’Rourke face a rebuilding job.

Further down, Ulster champions Derry just missed out on promotion last year and while the presence of Dublin and Kildare will complicate matters for them, it would be difficult to see the rest of the sides giving them trouble.

It is in Division Three where the need is greatest.

It’s partly down to the restructuring of the All-Ireland Championship, with the separation of Divisions One and Two into the All-Ireland proper and the remainder going to the Tailteann Cup. But it is also a statement of intent.

Down will be desperate to get promotion and Cavan likewise, with the Breffni blues slightly better equipped at present to achieve that.

Elsewhere for Fermanagh and Antrim, survival at this level is critical. Both counties have a vulnerable look to them.

Welcome to the National Football League. It’s everything.