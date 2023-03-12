Ulster counties struggle in latest round of National Hurling League fixtures

Several Ulster sides suffered heavy defeats in the Allianz Hurling League at the weekend which do not auger well for their prospects as the competition nears a climax.

Tyrone, Donegal, Armagh and Monaghan were on the wrong side of final scores that will do little to bolster morale in the respective counties.

Tyrone fell to Meath by 2-17 to 0-8, the winners showing a level of composure complemented by pace that their hosts could not match.

The Red Hands got off to an encouraging start but when Meath landed goals through Patrick Barnwell and Eamon O Donnachadai they were to prove unstoppable for the remainder of what proved to be a one-sided game.

Donegal, meanwhile, fell to Wicklow by 2-24 to 0-11 on their home patch of O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny in Division 2B, a defeat which could jeopardise their promotion prospects.

Liam McKinney, Brian McIntyre, Ciaran Bradley and Oisin Marley tried to stem the flow for Donegal but were unsuccessful in their endeavours. Wicklow were much too sharp and robust for their hosts throughout.

And it was much the same with Armagh who, rather untypically, suffered an embarrassing 20-point defeat against Roscommon (2-20 to 0-6) in Division 3A after having been in arrears at 0-14 to 0-3 by the halfway stage.

The Orchard County were unable to make any impact in the game, and with Conor Mulry and Paddy Fallon landing Roscommon’s goals, their team was able to dictate the pace of the game, with Danny Magee, Cormac Jennings and Fionntán Donnelly doing their best to offer some semblance of resistance.

Also in Division 3A, Monaghan, too, fared badly in collapsing against Mayo by 5-25 to 0-13, with the Phillips triumvirate Adrian, Conor and Mark wreaking havoc from the Farney side’s perspective.

It was left to Fermanagh to gain a morsel of Ulster pride, but even at that they too lost to Louth by 0-19 to 1-15, with Daniel Teague helping himself to a handful of points for the Erne outfit.