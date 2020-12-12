Ulster crown will help Armagh make up for All-Ireland disappointment against Dublin, maintains fired-up Marley

When Armagh lost to Dublin in the recent All-Ireland Ladies' Football Championship semi-final, it seemed as if their whole world had caved in.

Disappointment, frustration and indeed anger tended to consume the squad after the Dubs had deployed all their experience to stride into the decider.

But life goes on even in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and today the Orchard County side get an opportunity to gain a sizeable slice of compensation for that setback when they meet Monaghan in the Ulster final at Clones (1.30pm).

Catherine Marley is among the Armagh players who feel that the team did not quite do itself justice against Dublin.

"The defeat caused us a lot of hurt but I am glad to say that we have regrouped well since then. We have put that result behind us and now all we want to do is to get the right result against Monaghan," said 23-year-old Marley.

Having lost the last two provincial deciders against Donegal, Armagh feel they have ground to make up and Marley is convinced that the team's competitive streak will be very much in evidence this time round.

"It's all to play for. Monaghan have a lot of experienced players and like ourselves they will want to make up lost ground," added Marley.

Her sisters Sarah and Niamh will be alongside her in an Armagh side that includes the dynamic Mackin sisters Aimee and Blaithaid, Aoife McCoy, Caroline O'Hanlon, Clodagh McCambridge and irrepressible skipper Kelly Mallon.

They will confront a Monaghan side that will include the talented McAnespie sisters Ciara, Aoife and Eimear and which will be led by the inspirational Cora Courtney.

Monaghan feel they have not been doing themselves justice lately and are keen to make up lost ground, particularly in a Championship context.

Indeed, skipper Courtney makes no secret of the fact that her team see today's match as an opportunity to regain their status having more recently surrendered their provincial authority to Donegal .

"The fact that we are now getting the chance to win an Ulster title is great, but we know that Armagh will certainly be very formidable opponents," asserted Courtney.

"They are particularly powerful in every line of the field as there is a lot of talent there. I have no doubt that it will prove a real battle and the team that shows the most hunger on the day will lift the title."