Ulster derby between Derry and Monaghan to kick off All-Ireland group stages

The group stages of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship will kick off a mouth-watering Ulster derby between provincial champions Derry and Monaghan after the GAA confirmed the remaining round one fixtures.

The two sides will clash at Celtic Park on Saturday May 27 at 7pm in the opening round of games in Group Four of the round-robin, with the final matches confirmed after the remaining provincial titles were handed out.

Defeated Ulster finalists Armagh will begin their bid for the Sam Maguire with a home game against Westmeath on the same day, with throw-in at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds at 4:45pm.

Elsewhere, Mickey Harte will lead his Louth team into Group One action against Cork on May 27, with throw-in at Páirc Tailteann still to be confirmed.

The former Tyrone chief took the Wee County into the Leinster Final last weekend but came up short against Dublin, who will kick-off their own Group Three campaign at Croke Park against Roscommon on May 28 at 4pm.

All-Ireland SFC fixtures

Saturday May 27: Louth v Cork (TBC), Armagh v Westmeath (4:45pm), Derry v Monaghan (7pm)

Sunday May 28: Dublin v Roscommon (4pm)