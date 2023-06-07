Ulster GAA holds ‘constructive’ talks with Troubles victims’ group

Sports body had been criticised over its association with republicanism

Ulster GAA has described talks it held with a Troubles victims’ group that had criticised its association with republicanism as “constructive”.

The sports body gave no indication of any action it would take to address their concerns, but added that “both parties agreed to continue their engagement going forward”.

Ulster GAA chief executive Brian McAvoy led a delegation that met with South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) director Kenny Donaldson and his colleagues in Armagh on Friday. SEFF said it had raised concerns, such as “the enabling of memorials to be erected within gaelic clubs where players are not remembered as gaels but as members of the Provisional IRA”, as well as “pro-IRA chanting” by some fans.

Last year, Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neil attended the unveiling of a monument to three IRA men.

Mr McAvoy said it had been “a humbling experience" to meet with SEFF.

“The group pointed out that what might be seen as banter by some, such as the singing of a line from the song ‘Celtic Symphony’, is interpreted as a glorification of terrorism by some victims and causes undue hurt to them.”

The GAA said its representatives stressed that the association was both a sporting and cultural organisation, with a clear and unambiguous anti-sectarian and anti-racist ethos.