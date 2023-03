GAA President Larry McCarthy with be back with a new Championship plan

No change: President of the GAA Larry McCarthy and former present John Horan during the debate on motion 19. Credit: INPHO/James Crombie

The GAA’s Provincial Councils, the Gaelic Player’s Association and the central power-brokers are set for a winter of discontent after Motion 19 that aimed to completely redraw the football season, failed to gain the necessary votes with 50.6% in favour.