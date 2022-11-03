Ulster Intermediate Ladies Club Championship thrown into disarray as Derry champions Steelstown Brian Ógs slam Ulster GAA for enforced Semi-Final concession

The Ulster Intermediate Ladies Club Football Championship has been thrown into disarray after Wednesday’s Semi-Final was cancelled in controversial circumstances.

Steelstown Brian Ógs were due to play Castlerahan/Denn in the last-four clash but a last-minute switch of venue led the Derry club to have to pull out of the game.

Steelstown were already on their way to the clash, which was originally arranged for Mullagh in Cavan, when they were informed by email rather than phone call that the game was switched to Breffni Park.

With the surface at the new venue astroturf, and the club having packed metal studs in preparation for a boggy pitch in Mullagh, Steelstown were left in an impossible position as players are generally not allowed to play on astroturf in metal studs.

Despite being assured by an Ulster council representative that they would be allowed to compete in their current gear, a quick call to the match referee by chairman Paul O’Hea revealed that they would not.

So, as O’Hea tweeted, the club turned their bus around, with the chairman saying online: "No point driving in to Cavan for the referee to tell majority of the players they cannot play with metal studs. The players would not put themselves at risk like that anyway."

Despite the Derry club outlining their situation to the Ulster Council and the match referee, the game was declared as conceded and Castlerahan/Denn were awarded the victory and their place in the Final.

Steelstown are planning to appeal the forfeit and get the game played, however, with O’Hea outlining to the Derry Journal what their next steps are going to be.

"The authorities have the ability to do something about this and schedule the games properly. It's crazy. You could tell on Monday that there was a weather warning for Wednesday,” he told the newspaper.

"There was a high chance there would be some sort of problems with the pitch. They had the opportunity to change it to Sunday. It's fair for everybody and best for the welfare of the players but I can't understand why they didn't.

"I really hope they do the right thing and fix this match again for Sunday. We'll see. The Final could be put back a week and played with the senior final a week later.

"I think if the Ulster Council take stock of the way they've handled things so far, I'm hoping they will realise they have an opportunity to do this properly and make the right decision and re-fix the match for Sunday."

Derry GAA, meanwhile, have issued a statement supporting their champions and calling on Ulster GAA to review their decision.

"The Derry LGFA executive wish to express our deep regret at the hurdles Steelstown Brian Ogs Senior Ladies Football team have had to scale in their Ulster Intermediate club series run the past fortnight and more so in the events of the past 24 hours," read the statement.

"Narrowly beaten in the final of last years Ulster Intermediate Final they dusted themselves down, regrouped and worked harder than ever to put themselves back in contention for the 2022 Ulster club intermediate title.

"To see pictures of Ulster officials standing on a 3G pitch last night knowing that the Steelstown team would not be fielding shared widely on social media was deeply hurtful and insensitive. As were other unnecessary pictures and posts on social media. Players are only human, club coaches are for the most part volunteers.

"The passion for ladies football burns brightly in all our active clubs and schools across North and South Derry. At county level we are trying very hard. Every year the playing numbers increase across all age groups, more clubs start the code and while success might be slower than other counties in Ulster every small gain deserves the same respect.

"We are well aware of the magnitude of the climb in this county but have been heartened by the Steelstown Brian Og journey the last few years. They have been an inspirational driving force to all our young girls footballers in the county.

"We hope that Ulster Ladies Council reflect on the unrealistic expectations they placed on this senior ladies team in the last 2 weeks.

"The central ethos of any GAA code should always be to do everything possible to enhance, support and protect the players. Never make it any harder to achieve success than it already is."

Amazingly, this was the second time the Derry champions had to deal with a rearranged fixture at short notice when, having travelled 100km to face Aodh Ruadh in their Quarter-Final, they discovered the game was called off due to a waterlogged pitch in Ballyshannon.

The game was rearranged for last Sunday, four days prior to their proposed Semi-Final, but Steelstown still managed to triumph 5-8 to 0-8, although for now their Ulster dream has been put on ice.