Ulster MFC: Derry ease to victory as Monaghan edge Donegal

Monaghan 0-14 Donegal 0-11

Two late points by Max McGinnity and Tom Doherty eased Monaghan’s wobbles as the Farney overcame Donegal in the Ulster Minor Football Championship at St Tiernach’s Park.

Monaghan led 0-9 to 0-3 at half-time but Donegal, led by Shane Callaghan, hit back to chip away at the deficit during the second half.

With Monaghan down to 14 men following the dismissal of Donnachadh Connolly, Donegal were breathing down their necks.

Callaghan, goalkeeper Padraig Mac Giolla Bhride and Luke Clerkin arrowed over points to bring Donegal within one.

The clock was heading for its conclusion by then, but Monaghan could breathe a little easier thanks to the two late points.

Max McGinnity – who top-scored with seven points – led the way for Monaghan in the first half and their half-time lead looked comfortable.

Donegal gained momentum at the start of part two with Lorcan McGee, Callaghan and Conor McCahill inching them ever closer.

Connolly saw red for a foul on Eoin Gallagher and Donegal managed to claw back only for Monaghan to stave off the pressure late in the day.

Scorers: Monaghan - M McGinnity 0-7 (4f), M Finn 0-3, T Doherty, L McKenna 0-2 each; Donegal - S Callaghan 0-4 (2f) G Doherty 0-2 (2f), P MacGilolla Bhride 0-2 (1,45, 1), L Clerkin, L McGee, C McCahill 0-1 each.

Monaghan: J Mooney; E McCaffrey, C Greenan, C Meehan; J Maher, T Mallen, D Connolly; M Carolan, M Maguire; T Doherty, M McGinnity, A Stuart; T Quinn, M Finn, L McKenna. Subs: C Murphy for Maher (47), J McCrystal for Doherty (59), J Wright for McGinity (62).

Donegal: P Mac Giolla Bhríde; D Gallagher, J Gribbin, C McCrea; R Maher, D Hennigan, L Clerkin; O Scanlon, F Roarty; J Hegarty, S Callaghan, L McGee; G Doherty, C McCahill, E Scott. Sub: E Gallagher for Doherty (37).

Referee: B McMenamin (Cavan)

Derry 2-18 Fermanagh 0-2

Derry wrapped up their group games with a straightforward victory over Fermanagh in Owenbeg on Saturday afternoon.

The Oak Leaf county, who had won their previous three games, now set their sights on Antrim as the Championship hits the knockout stages while Fermanagh will meet Tyrone.

The home side completely dominated as they pinned the visitors back with the high press, forcing Fermanagh to go long with their kickouts and cleaning them up at the centre of the park.

Just 20 seconds had elapsed when Tommy Rogers opened the scoring and by the break they led 2-07 to 0-0. The opening goal came on 15 minutes when Conall Higgins palmed to the net and the second came in similar fashion through Johnny McGuckin eight minutes later after good link up play with Ger Dillon.

Three further points stretched the advantage on the resumption before James Sargent saw his penalty expertly saved by Tommy Watson.

Fermanagh opened their account when substitute Michael Burns split the posts on 44 minutes but the response was immediate with Conall Higgins (2) and Eamon Young on target.

Both sides rung the changes and Mattie McDermott hit a second for the Erne men. While comfortable for Derry, they will be disappointed with their tally of 19 wides.

Derry: J McCloy; R Small (0-1), F Murray, L Grant; C Speirs (0-1), F McEldowney, O Campbell; T Rogers (0-1), J Sergent (0-1); E Young (0-2), G Dillon (0-4, 2f), J McGuckin (1-1); J Boyle, C Higgins (1-3), O Doherty (0-2). Subs: K B Mullan for Rogers, L O’Neill (0-2) for Doherty, R McGonigle for Boyle (HT), D McGuckin for McEldowney (40), Caolan Higgins for Young (50).

Fermanagh: T Watson; M Maguire, C Mulligan, C Jones; L McAnespy, O Swift, L King; D Cathcart, B Warnock; B Beattie, D Flanagan, M McDermott (0-1, f); B Goodwin, K Prior, M Keenan. Subs: M Burns (0-1) for Maguire, T O’Brien for Keenan (HT), C Curry for Watson (52), N Beattie for B Beattie (52).

Referee: C Roberts (Antrim)