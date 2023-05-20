Ulster sides looking to stamp authority on the Tailteann Cup and secure place in top tier

Pat Havern will have an important role to play for Down — © Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Round two of the Tailteann Cup takes place this weekend, and there is plenty of interest on the Ulster front with four sides in action as they chase a prize that guarantees them a place in next season’s Sam Maguire Cup.

Antrim travel to play Wexford in what is a potential banana skin for the Saffrons.

Andy McEntee’s troops were boosted by a fine nine-point success over Leitrim on their first day out, and they will travel to Wexford Park in a confident frame of mind.

Peter Healy and Joseph Finnegan will strive to keep things tight at the back for the visitors, while up front Ruairi McCann and Dominic McEnhill are capable of taking any chances that come their way.

However, McEntee will be wary that Wexford came back from six points down to draw away to Fermanagh in their opening game. They won’t be taken lightly, though the visitors should still come out on top.

Erne manager Kieran Donnelly will be frustrated by that dropped point in their opening foray into the competition, and he knows that they can’t afford to slip up when they travel to play Leitrim this evening.

It’s a game that neither side can really afford to lose and Carrick-on-Shannon is never an easy venue to go to.

After winning promotion from Division Three, the Ernemen really need a run in this competition to back that up and in the likes of Che Cullen, Ryan Jones, Cian McManus and Sean Quigley, they have enough quality within their ranks to come out on top here.

However, first into action are last season’s beaten Finalists, Cavan, as they take on London in Ruislip this afternoon.

The Breffni men are keen to go one better than last year and they began their campaign in impressive fashion with a nine-point victory over Laois.

Cavan have a solid spine throughout their side from keeper Raymond Galligan right through to full-forward Paddy Lynch, with quality players such as Gearóid McKiernan, Killian Clarke and Padraig Faulkner expected to be to the fore as well.

London were beaten by nine points last time out against Offaly, and it would be a massive shock if Cavan don’t make it two wins from two.

Down are the last of the Ulster sides to take to the field and the only one to play on Sunday when they face a long and tricky trip to Tipperary.

The Mournemen looked to be suffering from an Ulster Championship hangover when they played Waterford in their first game but despite not being at their best, they still managed to come through by a comfortable nine-point margin.

There is no doubt that Conor Laverty has Down going in the right direction, with Miceal Rooney, Pierce Laverty, Pat Havern and Gerard Collins all with key roles to play.

Tipperary are a much-changed side from the one which won a Munster title a few years ago and they finished up well-beaten by Meath in their first outing.

Despite holding the home advantage at Semple Stadium, they appear unlikely to upset the odds tomorrow.