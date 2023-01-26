Ulster University and Queen’s both see their Sigerson Cup hopes go up in smoke

It was a disappointing end to the season for Ulster University as they were dumped out of the Sigerson Cup 7-8 to 3-10 by 34-time winners UCD last night at the Jordanstown Sports Village.

Monaghan star David Garland was the star of the show with 3-3 as UCD hit four first-half goals to lead 4-3 to 2-5 at the break before blitzing UU in the second period.

Daire Cregg flicked a high ball to the net in the first minute to open the scoring before the home side hit back with points from Danny Magill and Karl Gallagher before they bagged their first goal.

The move started with corner-back Conor Quinn before Andrew Gilmore was involved and when Darragh Canavan was fouled, Conor Cush put Ulster 1-2 to 1-0 ahead from a penalty.

The home side didn’t help themselves with five first-half wides and found goalkeeper Gary O’Rourke in fine form.

Their major problem was coughing up possession to UCD and leaving themselves too open at the back.

With nine minutes to go until the break, Liam Smith released Cregg, who blasted to the net for a 2-2 to 1-4 lead.

Garland added another goal when his ‘45’ slipped through the hands of Odhran Lynch and into the net, after the Derry keeper had denied Cregg from close range.

UU did get a goal back before the break through Ryan Jones, leaving the score 4-3 to 2-5 in UCD’s favour.

UCD twice had the ball in the back of the net within a minute of the restart when Paul Tolan passed to Garland, who bagged his side’s fifth goal.

Garland added another goal when he found himself in space with Pearse Ruttledge finding himself unmarked to slot home, making the score 7-4 to 2-6.

With the game over as a contest, Ulster substitutes Michael Gallagher, Conor McCrickard and Tom Close added points.

Cush did manage a second goal in stoppage time after O’Rourke saved his penalty.

Queen’s University are also out of the competition after losing to UCC on penalties in Abbotstown after a dramatic 3-10 to 0-19 draw after extra-time.