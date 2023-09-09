Ulster’s County Championships are heating up… but who are the contenders?

Ryan Johnston of Kilcoo in action against Michael Warnock (centre) and Conor Glass of Glen during the 2022 Ulster Club Final

The County Championships are now upon us and although the swing is more fulsome in some than others, there is some light beginning to emerge in what can be a convoluted tunnel.

With some clarity within sight, who is in the boxseat in your county, who has a lot of work to do and who may just creep up on the rails when you least expected it?

Adam Loughran will hope to fire Aghagallon to glory in Antrim

​Antrim

Cargin are undoubtedly the favourites in the Antrim championship and have largely dominated the past decade or so.

Despite the Antrim county team enjoying a successful run to the Tailteann Cup Final, no key Cargin men were on the panel, which shows you just how seriously they take their club, and this Championship.

Aghagallon are the team to watch in this competition with county duo Adam Loughran and Ruairi McCann spearheading their attack.

Oisin O'Neill has made a welcome return to Crossmaglen Rangers

​Armagh

Crossmaglen regained their throne as kingpins of the Armagh Championship last season, and they are heavy favourites to do it again this year.

Captained by Jamie Clarke, the club is thriving with their prodigal athlete playing a full campaign from start to finish with the Rangers; something that they have seldom experienced as the firing forward was either travelling, committed with the Armagh county team, or playing soccer. Another huge plus is the return of Oisin O’Neill, brother of Rian, who has been out for nearly two seasons with a horrific injury, but is back in flying form.

Killeavy pulled off a stunning comeback during the week against Ballymacnab to top their group, and their attacking style of football will be hard to contain.

​Cavan

Gowna surprised everyone last season when they won their first county title in 20 years, and they will back themselves to do it again.

Now that they have finally gotten that monkey off their back, the Cavan champions will be looking to do a similar feat to what Watty Graham’s Glen did in Derry, by winning a first title to break the mould, then dominating the following year to make a run at the Ulster Championship.

Ramor United will have something to say about that. After relinquishing their hold on the competition last season, they will be out for revenge this year.

​Derry

Watty Graham’s Glen are easily the most impressive team, with stars like Conor Glass, Ethan Doherty, Emmett Bradley and Danny Tallon commanding the tournament last year.

Now, with the return of Ciaran McFaul and the hurt of losing a controversial All-Ireland Final to Kilmacud Crokes, the Oak Leaf victors won’t just be eyeing up the County Championship, but will have their goals set on winning the whole thing.

It’s funny to think that Slaughtneil are an underdog or dark horse considering how successful they have been, but with the large shadow of Glen looming over them, that’s exactly what it feels like they are. The good news is that they have both Shane McGuigan and Brendan Rogers at their disposal, two players who are sure to win All-stars this season, and have been carrying their forms into the club campaign.

​Down

Kilcoo have completely dominated the Down Championship over the past decade, and they were the All-Ireland champions in 2022, with most of that team still at the core of their squad.

The only hope that other clubs in Down are clinging to is that Kilcoo’s defeat to Glen in last year’s Ulster Final broke the spell they have had on the game, and thus their decline has finally begun.

When you look at the powers they possess, that seems unlikely, but teams like Clonduff and Burren have come within a whisker of beating them in the past, and now might just be either of their chances.

Rory Kavanagh will look to plot a course to the top for St Eunan's in Donegal

​Donegal

Naomh Conaill have been the most consistent team in Donegal over the past few years, and they’ve gotten off to a good start in retaining their title this year so far.

The Donegal Championship is one of the most rigid, disciplined, and sometimes difficult tournaments to watch, with defensive football very much at its core, and no team has mastered that better than the home club of Jim McGuinness himself.

St Eunan’s will definitely have something to say about that however, as Rory Kavanagh has seemingly turned down the opportunity to manage his county, so he can stay in charge of the club, and replicate the success they enjoyed two years ago.

​Fermanagh

Enniskillen Gaels may be the reigning champions but it’s hard to look past Derrygonnelly as the favourites given their assertion in recent years.

It was only two seasons ago that they reached an Ulster Final, upsetting the odds and knocking out teams like Tyrone champions Dromore in the process.

Erne Gaels are the underdogs in this championship, but after reaching the Final in 2022, they showed that they aren’t far away at all.

Conor McManus will be a key contributor for Clontibret

​Monaghan

Ballybay upset the apple cart last year and not only won the Monaghan Club Championship, but even got a shock victory over Crossmaglen Rangers in Ulster as well.

As much as they will take confidence from this, you would still have to say that Scotstown are the favourites once again this season, and not just because they have won so many in recent years, but because they now have Jack McCarron in their ranks.

The sharp shooter made the controversial transfer to the club this year, and he will be a serious weapon for last year’s finalists.

Clontribret are the ones to watch in this fight for the simple reason that they have Conor McManus playing for them, and he’s been playing like a man who wants to finish his footballing career on as big a high as possible - so that’s bad news for other teams.

Darragh Canavan will look to lead Errigal Ciaran to the top of a crowded Tyrone field

​Tyrone

By far the most competitive club championship in Ulster, no team has won back-to-back O’Neill cups in over 15 years.

Nevertheless, one would have to admit that Errigal Ciaran, the current holders of the cup, are the hot favourites and it’s for two reasons — Darragh and Ruairi Canavan.

This year was the first time that we got to see the brothers play on the county stage together and they did not disappoint as they terrorised defences, making them the most lethal duo in the Red Hands’ arsenal.

Edendork went from struggling to avoid relegation, to going on an impressive winning streak ever since Niall Morgan, Darren McCurry and Conn Kilpatrick came back from county duty.

Don’t be surprised if you see them in the latter stages of the tournament.