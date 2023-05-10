Ulster’s first dedicated LGBTQ+ GAA club celebrates first birthday

Northern Ireland’s first GAA club wholly designated for people from the LGBTQ+ community has big plans for the future after celebrating its first anniversary.

Aeracha Uladh — which translates loosely to ‘Gay people of Ulster’ from Irish — was founded last April by Martin Murray, a Belfast man who also performs as the drag artist ‘Danú Variant’.

Co-chairperson Emma Gernon said the club’s committee has focused on “creating a community and real safe space for anybody to come to get fit and healthy and enjoy themselves”.

More than 60 people have attended some of Aeracha Uladh’s Gaelic football sessions over the last year, and to celebrate its first birthday, Lámh Dhearg GAC in west Belfast let the team host a five-aside blitz and fun day using their facilities.

“We wanted to do something to showcase what we have achieved in the last year and there’s no better way to do that than to show people the amount of people that have an interest in it,” said Emma.

The club is not yet affiliated officially with the GAA or LGFA, and Emma said that ratification with the organisations is their next goal.

“We’re hoping for that at some stage near the end of the year. We were just developing, getting our name out and getting people to join,” she explained.

Aeracha Uladh

“The GAA still haven’t made a statement on trans or non-binary players and where they can play. We’ve been waiting for that statement, because we would prefer to acknowledge which team they can play for before we become ratified.”

She added: “We have a lot of players that have never played GAA before, so for a while it’s been getting them ready and used to the rules, building up the confidence of players and people that have felt before that joining a club isn’t for them.

“We’ve had a lot of past players who have had negative experiences playing on GAA teams, and they’ve just dropped out at younger levels, because they didn’t feel comfortable. They’re coming back now to us.”

Emma Gernon, co-chairperson of Aeracha Uladh GAA

Emma, who is originally from Dundalk, noted that gay men in particular have recalled leaving GAA teams before due to the ‘macho’ culture that can often be attributed to the sport.

“The GAA are trying to be more inclusive and diverse, but they do come from a long and deep rooted history in Irish culture and identity,” she said.

“A lot of people, particularly on men’s teams, can feel, ‘if it doesn’t affect me it’s not my problem’. But if you’re a minority, you need the majority of people to stand behind you.

“It’s that sort of exclusion, more so than the in-your-face homophobia.

“You want to know that if another team bashes you for being gay, that your team will be there to pick you up. I think that’s where the GAA can be lacking.

“There's an awful lot of stereotypical versions of gay men, that they're feminine or weaker, or that they can't play sports. We know that's not true.”

Emma added that Aeracha Uladh is “about breaking down those stereotypes of gender norms that have built their ways into sport”, and said everyone is welcome, including asylum seekers and neurodivergent people.

For more information, contact the club on Instagram or email, aerachauladhgac@gmail.com.