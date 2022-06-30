Verdict imminent on Croke Park scuffles during Armagh’s clash with Galway

GAA chiefs ready to deliver strong sanctions

The Central Competitions Control Committee is due to convene again today when it is understood that their deliberations in relation to the melee that occurred at the end of normal time in the Galway v Armagh All-Ireland football quarter-final at the week-end will be concluded.

It is believed that the committee, which is charged with administering disciplinary measures within the GAA, has sought more information from match referee David Coldrick.

The committee met on Tuesday and spent some time pouring over the referee’s report on a game regarded as the best to date this year but which was tarnished by unsightly incident that detracted somewhat from a spectacular occasion.

It is thought that Armagh player Tiernan Kelly, who was not a member of the 26-strong match-day panel as he is currently recovering from illness, could be hit with a lengthy ban after he appeared to eye-gouge Galway’s Damien Comer during the melee.

Galway skipper Sean Kelly and Armagh joint captain Aidan Nugent may be served with one-match bans which could mean that Kelly might miss Galway’s All-Ireland semi-final clash with Derry next week-end although his county look certain to appeal against any sanction.

There has been strong reaction in Armagh to a tidal wave of social media comment on the melee with much of it focussed on Tiernan Kelly’s involvement in what happened when he appeared to make contact with the eyes of Galway’s Damien Comer.

One county board official revealed that Kelly had been left “totally devastated” by the reaction to what had occurred but his club Clan Eireann have issued a strong statement in which it gives support to the player.

Referee David Coldrick

The statement says: ““As a club, the well-being of our playing members is of the utmost importance to us. As a club, and a family, we will support and protect Tiernan and his family from those who don't know him.

“The vilification of Tiernan Kelly on social media over the last few days has been both unjust and unfair. Tiernan has been, and always will be, a great ambassador for our club.

“Anyone who knows him, will know the dedication and hard work he puts into both his club and county, along with the time he spends coaching and encouraging our young Gaels.”

“His dedication to the GAA, both on the field and behind the scenes, has been nothing short of amazing. One moment does NOT define a man."

A number of leading GAA personalities including Joe Brolly and Colm O’Rourke have come down hard on Armagh for what they feel is a third serious breach of discipline this year. Meath All-Ireland winner O’Rourke pulled no punches in his assessment of Armagh’s current situation.

“We had the incident with Tyrone earlier in the year where five players were sent off for contributing to a melee. And then when Armagh had the problem with Donegal, they appeal," declared O’Rourke.

Joe Brolly an All-Ireland winner with Derry in 1993, was even more scathing in his assessment of Armagh.

“They are out of control and it is only a matter of time before someone gets very seriously injured,” he rapped, ““This was deliberate goading, deliberate assaults during the game.”