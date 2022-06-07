Watch: Former Iraqi refugee Abood Al Jumaili goes viral again after hurling against Free Derry Corner

Abood Al Jumaili has followed up his popular Stormont hurling with a trip to Derry

Fresh from going viral on Twitter last week, Iraqi-born hurler Abood Al Jumaili has once again filmed himself hurling a sliotar against another famous Northern Ireland landmark.

His latest online hit sees him in front of the well-known Free Derry Corner, with Mr Al Jumaili claiming he was inundated with support from the “beautiful people” of the city during the clip.

Read more Watch: Former Iraqi refugee proves huge online hit hurling against the walls of Stormont

“Some put their hands with thumbs up out the window and said: ‘Yes that’s it, keep it going lad. Now that’s lovely hurling’,” he tweeted.

“I am here in Free Derry Corner and I am glad to be here. These are the city walls of Derry and I am very proud to be coming in here today ‘pucking’ a ball as a proud Arab-Irish Muslim person.

“What I really liked is when I hurled against the wall, the beautiful people of Derry who passed through in their cars beeped multiple times at me while I was hurling as a form of support.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

As of Tuesday afternoon, the clip has already been viewed online tens of thousands of times and has been liked on Twitter hundreds of times.

One user on the social media platform suggested the man will be “hurling up against the GPO and Giant's Causeway next”.

Known by many as Bonnar O Loinsigh, Dublin GAA appointed him as their first ever Diversity and Inclusion Ambassador earlier this year. He took on the new role to help the athletic organisation promote Gaelic games across all of Dublin’s minority and religious communities.

Abood moved from Iraq’s war-torn capital city of Baghdad to Ireland 14 years ago, when he was aged just nine, and didn’t know a word of English.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

He fell in love with hurling as a teenager and has been posting hurling videos to social media for around six years now.

In 2020, Abood went viral again with a video of a speech he made at Croke Park, where he shared his GAA journey with fellow Muslims after the association made a historic decision to host Eid celebrations at their headquarters.

He even took on the nickname of 'O'Loingsigh' in tribute to Clare hurling legend Colin Lynch, as he became fanatical of the GAA star after watching old footage of him in action.