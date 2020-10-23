Waterford accept Antrim's 'generous' offer to play Allianz League fixture in Dundalk

Waterford have officially accepted Antrim's offer to play to refix their Allianz Division Four game for tomorrow in Dundalk at 2pm, having initially forfeited it because it was being played in the Six Counties.

On Thursday morning Waterford pulled out of the game, giving Antrim the points as they cited player concerns over travelling north for the fixture and a suggestion that employers would be insisting on a 14-day restricted movement of players on their books when they returned.

But a meeting between Antrim management and players last night resolved to try to get the fixture back on for the "integrity" of Division Four, according to manager Lenny Harbinson, who made contact with Dundalk's Gaels club for a venue.

Harbinson said they were uncomfortable with taking points and the impact that would have on the promotion race with Wexford, Wicklow and Limerick all on eight points, one ahead of Antrim.

"We have travelled to Waterford over the last two years," said Harbinson. "We fulfilled a fixture there last year which was a dead rubber," he continued.

"During Covid, we went to Wicklow last week, our hurlers went to Tullamore and our U-20s went to Louth on Wednesday night. As a county, under difficult circumstances, we are trying to show good spirit and play games.

"We were disappointed with the Waterford stance, that it was midway, Dublin, or we are not playing," he said.

"Subsequently, I said, we're due to play 30 miles away from Belfast in a small village where there is no Covid (Portglenone) so I am prepared to facilitate Waterford by bringing the game back to Belfast, St John's pitch which is a mile from the motorway, and make it more convenient because it is all motorway from Waterford to Belfast.

"We went back with that proposal, we got agreement from our hurlers to vacate St John's where they are due to play Westmeath who have agreed to play up north. We swapped venues."

Harbinson said there was initially verbal agreement with a Waterford official on that but when put to players and management their position was that they weren't coming north.

"I had a meeting with the players and we felt it was important from our perspective to hold the integrity of Division Four, particularly when the nature of us getting awarding points without playing could have negative ramifications if we did happen, depending on other results, to go up. It would be unfair on the other counties. You are trying to do the right thing too."

Waterford confirmed this morning that they would be agreeing to Antrim's "generous" offer.

The reschedule comes after Antrim captain Declan Lynch reacted to the 'rather surprising' tone of Waterford's initial statement.

"I must say I am very frustrated by this whole process," he had said.

"We had gone out of our way to try and accommodate Waterford.

"The match had been fixed for Portglenone, then we suggested Corrigan Park because of its proximity to the motorway and we would have complied with their wishes on other fronts. Imagine my surprise when Waterford's statement confirming their decision not to fulfil the fixture contained the caveat that they would have looked at it more favourably had it been arranged for the Republic of Ireland.

"I always thought that GAA was a 32-county organisation. I must say their statement carried a rather surprising tone."

With Leitrim having conceded their game to Down and Longford unable to field against Cork this weekend, GAA chiefs have cause for relief that the curtain is about to come down on the Allianz League.

The problems are not confined to football as the Offaly and Antrim hurling teams have concerns ahead of the weekend and could be joined by other counties.

With the Ulster football championship set to start tomorrow week when Monaghan host Cavan, there will be an even stronger focus on matches in this part of the world.

The following day, Donegal and are due to meet Tyrone and Derry are slated to tackle Armagh in the quarter-finals which means that, within just over a 24 hour period, one-third of the province's teams will exit the competition.