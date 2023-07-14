‘We can beat them’: Derry fans in defiant mood ahead of clash with David Clifford’s Kerry

Oak Leaf county look to end long wait for a shot at the All-Ireland against the Kingdom

Derry fans are dreaming of ending a 30-year wait for an All-Ireland final appearance this weekend.

Thousands of supporters are set to hit the road to Croke Park for Sunday’s semi-final showdown with Kerry.

Derry were defeated semi-finalists last year, losing out to Galway.

But fans are daring to believe they can overcome the 38-times winners and set up a clash with Dublin or Monaghan in the final.

One man determined to see Derry in a first final since 1993 is superfan Tim McCann. He is travelling back to Belfast from Wales on Sunday morning — before making a speedy departure for Croke Park.

“I’ll land in the morning and then a few friends are picking me up from the airport and we’re heading straight down,” he said.

“My wife’s not coming with me because she’s a Tyrone supporter,” he said, laughing.

“I went to the semi-final last year with a lot of anticipation and we ended up getting comfortably beaten by Galway, so this year I’m going with hope, more that anticipation, because it’s Kerry and they’ve the Clifford brothers (David and Paudie).

“But (Kerry) haven’t exactly shone this year, so I feel like if we get them on the right day at our full potential, we can beat them.”

Another heading to Croke Park will be Matthew Donnelly, who will be accompanied by girlfriend Nuala Browne on Sunday.

“Supporting Derry has been ingrained into us from a young age,” he said.

“We’re expecting a competitive game and for Derry to give it a good crack on Sunday. It feels like they have nothing to lose, but with everything to lose at the same time.”

Dublin’s game is just another stop for Derry-mad Blathnaid McElholm and her family, who follow the team everywhere they go.

“I’m really excited but also really nervous. It’s going to be the toughest game of the year so far them,” she said.

“I’ll always back my county, but you do have to be realistic as well.

“I’m 23, and I’ve been going to the games as far back as I can remember. I’m driving to Dublin though, unfortunately.”

It is also a big weekend for Down, who play Meath in the Tailteann Cup final at Croke Park.

It is only the second year of the second-tier championship, with Down making the final after thumping Laois in the semis last month.

Fans are also making the trip en masse from the Mourne county.

Rebecca McGinley admitted it would be a quick turnaround for her family, having just returning from a family holiday in Spain.

“My husband and two older sons — John who is eight and Eamonn is six — are heading down with some of the Carryduff club teammates for the big game,” she said.

“We only landed back from Spain on Friday and they’re heading down to Dublin this weekend.”

Rebecca said it was “so inspiring” for her sons to go alongside their teammates to watch Carryduff senior player Daniel Guinness, who will be part of the Down side this afternoon.

“Their main concern was getting their Down gear washed in time. Their cousin plays for Down under-14s, and now they dream of lining out for them, too. There’s some excitement in our house tonight,” she added.

Die-hard Down fan Chris Moore, who is originally from Tullylish, may find himself in a tricky spot this weekend.

He and his wife and two children are driving down to Dublin this morning — but he admits that his family are all Derry supporters.

“I live in Derry now, so when the kids were younger I used to have them all in Down gear all the time, but then the wife got to them,” joked Chris, who runs the Down GAA fan supporters’ page on Facebook.

The group has over 17,000 followers and is one of the most popular GAA fan pages in Northern Ireland.

“I’m very excited, I know they’re kind-of considered second tier, but it’s progress. I think they’ll do well, especially after that semi-final (an 8-16 to 2-12 victory over Laois). To come out scoring eight goals is incredible. Meath will be tough, but I think we’ll do it.”

Down fan Jonny Lennon from Newry is gearing up for quite the weekend after organising a coach trip to Croke Park for the match.

“I’m excited, but the nerves are kicking in now,” he said.

“There are 50 of us all travelling from Newry. We’re nervous but hopeful. I think they’ll do it, Meath will be no pushovers but I feel they will be thinking the same about us.

“They beat us by two points earlier this season but I don’t think we’ll allow that to happen.”