We must be on our toes for Ulster final, warns Kilcoo’s long-serving Paul Devlin

Ulster Club SFC Enniskillen Gaels 1-9 Kilcoo 3-14

It’s onwards and upwards as Kilcoo maintain an even stronger focus on retaining their coveted Ulster Club Football Championship title.

The club from deep in the heart of the Mournes may have laboured somewhat in retaining their Down title but in summarily disposing of the challenge of Enniskillen Gaels in Saturday night’s semi-final at the Athletic Grounds, Armagh, Conleith Gilligan’s side underlined their rampant hunger for yet another slice of glory.

Ahead by 2-8 to 0-1 at half-time with Shealan Johnston’s brace of clinically finished goals having sent his side into overdrive, Kilcoo looked set to take up residence on easy street especially after the Branaagan duo Darryl and Aaron had joined in a points blitz but a stirring Gaels’ recovery in the third quarter saw the game undergo a temporary transformation.

And it was all largely down to the introduction of cultured substitute Eoin Beacom. In racking up a rapid fire 1-3 – his goal was a particularly spectacular strike - he breathed new life into the Fermanagh champions and with lion-hearted skipper Richard O’Callaghan and busy wing-back Conor Watson also finding the range, their side regained a toe-hold in the contest.

But Kilcoo’s fusion of gnarled warriors and exuberant youth combined to thrust the side to the fore again with Aaron Morgan’s 52nd minute well-taken goal taking the Down kingpins out of sight again at 3-9 to 1-6.

With Eugene Branagan, Ceilum Doherty and Paul Devlin sharing in a late points surge, Kilcoo were able to cross the finishing line in some degree of comfort.

But it was the long-serving Devlin, obviously benefitting from previous experience, who was at pains to keep his side’s victory in perspective.

“We are just taking it one game at a time. Let’s be honest, we were put to the pin of our collar in the Down quarter-final against Clonduff which we won after a penalty shoot-out and in the final against Warrenpoint which went to extra-time so we are picking our steps carefully going forward,” stresses Devlin.

“We played more like ourselves in our opening match in the Ulster Championship against Ballybay and obviously we would be happy but not complacent about the manner in which we played to get this win against Enniskillen.”

Kilcoo's Shealan Johnston celebrates his goal

“We were consistent in the first-half before they came into the game in the third quarter but we then managed to close it out. When you get to this stage of the Club Championship you know that you are going to come up against quality opposition and we have to be on our toes for the final, that’s for sure.”

Having won Down titles in the last eleven years, Kilcoo have been the most consistent side in the country but with fiercely ambitious teams such as Kilmacud Crokes, Clonmel Commercials and Moycullen having stepped into the frame for honours, the provincial club championships appear to have captured fresh appeal.

And Kilcoo’s bid to maintain custody of their UIster and All-Ireland titles has just become that little bit more difficult.

Kilcoo scorers: S Johnston 2-1, P Devlin 0-4 (4fs), A Morgan 1-0, C Doherty, D Branagan 0-2 each, A Branagan, C Laverty, R Johnston, M Rooney, E Branagan 0-1 each.

Enniskillen scorers: E Beacom 1-3 (1f), R O’Callaghan 0-2, J Horan, C Watson, J Rehill, C Love 0-1 each.

Kilcoo: N Kane; N Branagan, R McEvoy, A Branagan; T Fettes, D Branagan, M Rooney; Aaron Morgan, Anthony Morgan; C Doherty, R Johnston, S Johnston, C Laverty, J Johnston, P Devlin. Subs: E Branagan for Aaron Branagan (HT), Aidan Branagan for Anthony Morgan (51’), Sean Og McCusker for Laverty (59’) Gerard McEvoy for J Johnston (59’), McDarragh Hynes for S Johnston (59’).

Enniskillen Gaels: C Newman; J Tierney, A Nolan, J Ferguson; J Horan, J Cassidy, C Watson; B Horan, R O’Callaghan; N McDermott, R McDonnell, C McShea; C Love, C Smith, J Reihill. Subs: P Reihill for McDermott, E Beacom for Smith (HT), C Quinn for Ferguson (49’), R Bogue for Watson (49’), P Cassidy for McDonnell (59’).

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone).