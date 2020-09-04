We must respect the draw and keep Tyrone clash at MacCumhaill Park, insists Donegal boss Bonner

The county manager opposes any idea of a quarter-final switch

Treble target: Donegal manager Declan Bonner is still anxious to see his side get the chance to land an Ulster title hat-trick

Just a few short weeks ago, speculation surrounded the possibility of the Ulster senior football championship quarter-final between Donegal and Tyrone being switched from MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey to Croke Park.

It was felt then that Headquarters would prove a much more suitable venue for the tie - scheduled for the final weekend in October - given the huge crowd that was anticipated.

Right now, though, there is the probability that this game, along with the Monaghan v Cavan qualifier, will be played behind closed doors rather than against a cacophony of noise in a packed stadium.

Despite what then appeared to be a growing clamour that favoured a switch to Croke Park, Donegal manager Declan Bonner has remained adamant that his team's clash with the Red Hands should go ahead in Ballybofey.

"I know it's unusual circumstances and we've never been in this situation before, but I would be very reluctant to move the match out of MacCumhaill Park to be quite honest," said Bonner.

"I think it would show disrespect to the draw if the matches did not take place as scheduled."

Bonner's desire to see the game played on home soil is understandable.

Donegal will be bidding to land what would be their third successive Ulster crown, with Michael Murphy keen to captain the side to more glory having skippered the line-up that won the All-Ireland title in 2012.

But with the Republic's government having imposed a spectator ban at outdoor sporting events, the Ulster series is being viewed in a new light.

It is understood that all four provincial Councils are awaiting official confirmation from Croke Park before they are able to reveal a more detailed outline of their respective championship matches.

As things stand, the other Ulster quarter-final ties - Derry v Armagh and Fermanagh v Down - are listed for Celtic Park, Derry and Brewster Park, Enniskillen, while Antrim will meet the winners of the game between Monaghan and Cavan.

With county squads due to recommence collective training on Monday-week, speculation is mounting in relation to the Ulster flagship competition.

Armagh assistant manager Jim McCorry is among those who believes what he refers to as "wild speculation" is not helping matters.

"There is no doubt that the GAA is in a difficult situation but wild speculation is certainly not helpful in any way," insists McCorry.

"Obviously the coronavirus threat is still very much with us and we just have to live from day to day.

"It's understandable, of course, that Croke Park and provincial council officials have to try and plan ahead, but there is no doubt that they are forced to do this against a very demanding backdrop.

"As things stand, there are crowd limitations here in the north that we have to live with, and the hope is that maybe over the course of the coming weeks things might improve. We must hope for the best as we move along."

The four provincial bodies are braced to take a huge financial hit should matches take place in front of minimal or no crowds, their share of television rights, streaming fees and sponsorship alleviating this potential deficit only to a limited extent.