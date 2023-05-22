We must wait and see on Frank Burns’ red card, says Feargal Logan

Gaelic Games

Frank Burns protests his innocence after fouling Jack Glynn of Galway before being sent off — © SPORTSFILE

Tyrone joint manager Feargal Logan may have been disappointed but he remained philosophical in the immediate aftermath of the team’s defeat to Galway in the All-Ireland Football Championship round robin series at Pearse Stadium, Salthill on Saturday.

The Red Hands had travelled to the venue hoping to return to winning ways following their surprise elimination from the Ulster Championship at the semi-final stage by Monaghan but Galway proved their masters in a game in which Tyrone were forced to ship more than one setback.

Tyrone joint manager Feargal Logan playing the waiting game — © SPORTSFILE

With Frank Burns having been red-carded with nineteen minutes played and goalkeeper Niall Morgan shown a black card also in advance of the interval, Logan and his managerial partner Brian Dooher did not have their sorrows to seek.

“There’s something to take from it, but a defeat is a defeat,” stated Logan.

“We suffered hard in the first half with the various cards. It sort of half ruined the game a wee bit too in terms of getting a full contest out there.”

“That’s life, we have to live with it. We dug in well. Peter Harte deserves to be applauded for going in to do his duties in nets - it is the ultimate sacrifice for Tyrone.”

Certainly Harte’s willingness to deputise for Morgan for a ten-minute stint underlined the spirit within the Tyrone side but the loss of Burns for the best part of the game was a more telling bow.

“It was a tough game, a tough first half. What do you say? Galway won it, well done to Galway. We lost,” sighed Logan.

When pressed on the disciplinary issues from the first half, Logan didn’t agree with the assertion that Morgan’s black card was for dissent towards the referee.

“Well I’m not sure about anything that was said to be honest - there’s some ambiguity about the exact position on that black card,” added the Tyrone joint-manager, ““Let’s hope we get that dealt with.”

With Burns now expected to miss out on Tyrone’s next match against Armagh on the week-end after next, a defensive reshuffle may be necessary.

But Logan prefers to hold fire and await the outcome of any deliberations on the issue.

“Let’s give things time. Obviously we will be looking at video recordings and stuff. Generally, yellow cards are more welcome than reds. In this instance in relation to Burns it was a mistimed challenge. We will have a look at it and see where we are at,” added Logan, “Obviously we have the matches against Armagh and Westmeath looming.”