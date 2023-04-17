We were authors of our misfortune against Monaghan, concedes Brian Dooher

Ulster SFC quarter-final

If the Ulster Senior Football Championship provides many more matches that encompass the passion, skill and drama that highlighted this haute cuisine offering then more than one Casement Park will be required in the future

This was a top-drawer spectacular by any standards – silken skills, explosive scoring, sustained hits and some superb individual flair.

That Monaghan won was nothing more than a slice of justice and that Tyrone lost was a slice of heartbreak for a team that has been on an upward curve of late.

From the first whistle, the action was intense, the exchanges ferocious at times and the role of referee Niall Cullen rendered even more difficult with each passing minute.

But if justice was seen to be done in the end, Tyrone made a huge contribution to an absorbing encounter.

Darragh Canavan ignited the crowd by scoring 1-4 in the opening 20 minutes, Conor McManus served up a master-class in finishing by scooping nine points from frees and play and Darren McCurry proved that he remains one of the best forwards in the province.

Canavan’s 12th minute goal helped to hoist Tyrone into a 1-10 to 0-8 lead at half-time, but the belief that they were capable of engaging an even higher gear was dissolved when Monaghan took a front stage role. And they did the unthinkable by easing into the lead for the first time at 1-13 to 1-12 with McManus spearheading the battery of points.

From then until the final whistle, it was neck and neck with extra-time deemed a formality.

But as McCurry and Canavan for the host side and McManus and Stephen O’Hanlon for the Farney outfit traded scores almost like clockwork, the game drifted into its closing minutes.

And this was the signal for the talented Ryan O’Toole to sweep in from the right and when the world and its wife were certain that he would fist the ball over the bar, he had the audacity to unleash a daisy-cutter that left the vastly experienced Rory Beggan on his backside, literally and metaphorically.

A matter of seconds later referee Cullen called time on the proceedings – and we all endeavoured to get our breath back.

A short time later Tyrone joint manager Brian Dooher took stock of his team’s performance and pulled no punches.

“I thought we did all right in the first half, but in the second half we tended to invite Monaghan to come at us and that’s where the danger lay,” said Dooher.

“We had created chances in the first half and we didn’t take them. Monaghan were able to come at us and pick off scores and in this connection we were the architects of our own downfall.

“The fact of the matter is that we should have been further ahead in the first half. That would have set us up better, but we can only hope to take learning from that.”

“Our shot selection wasn’t the best it could be at stages and that did not help us. We shot too many wides and I think we gave away too many frees in the first half.

“Indeed, a number of frees were awarded in the first half and while I don’t have stats available I think a significant proportion were in Monaghan’s favour.

“They were able to take scores from some of them which did not make our job any easier.”

He also felt referee Niall Cullen may have been hard on them.

“It looked like that for a while, it was hard to get a free,” he added.

“Quite a few men out there, Darragh Canavan, Conn (Kilpatrick), boys like that, if they’re not frees I don’t know what it is.

“Maybe that sounds a bit sour on it, we still had chances to win that game, we just gave away too many frees.”

As for Monaghan boss Vinny Corey it was a welcome win after a rollercoaster Allianz Football League campaign,

“To put in a performance like that, to beat Tyrone in Omagh, it’s going to boost the confidence,” he suggested.

“We have a lot of new players, we were missing players. For the group to get that level of confidence, despite the set-backs we’ve had with injuries, boys travelling and boys retiring, to beat a fancied Tyrone in their home patch is massive.”

Tyrone scorers: D Canavan 1-5 (0-1f), D McCurry 0-5 (3f), M Donnelly 0-3, C Meyler 0-2 each, C Kilpatrick, N Morgan (’45), N Sludden 0-1 each.

Monaghan scorers: R O’Toole 1-1, S O’Hanlon 1-0, C McManus 0-9 (8f), C McCarthy, J McCarron (2f) 0-2 each, M Bannigan, S Carey, K Duffy 0-1 each.

TYRONE: N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, P Hampsey; C Meyler, P Harte, C Quinn; B Kennedy, C Kilpatrick; F Burns, M O’Neill, K McGeary; D McCurry, M Donnelly, D Canavan. Subs: Subs: J Oguz for O’Neill (45), N Sludden for McGeaery (61), R Canavan for Donnelly (62), M McGleenan for Burns (64), C Munroe for McKernan (71)

MONAGHAN: R Beggan; T McPhillips, K Duffy, R Wylie; C Boyle, K O’Connell, R O’Toole; D Hughes, K Lavelle; S O’Hanlon, M Bannigan, C McCarthy; J McCarron, K Gallagher, C McManus. Subs:

Subs: S Carey for McPhillips (33), E Duffin for Hughes, S Jones for McCarron (54)

Referee: Niall Cullen (Femanagh)