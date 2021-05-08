West Belfast GAA club to unveil new 2,600-capacity stand

Revamp: The £1m project at St John’s GAA Corrigan Park will be officially launched tomorrow

A west Belfast GAA club will officially unveil its new stand tomorrow , albeit without any fans due to Covid-19 restrictions.

St John’s GAA’s Corrigan Park on the Whiterock Road has undergone an extensive renovation over the past 12 months.

The £1m project has seen the construction of a state-of-the-art stand and terracing down one side of the pitch.

It can hold up to 2,600 fans — 2,000 standing and 600 seated — and will also have wheelchair facilities.

However, supporters are still not permitted to attend sporting fixtures under the Covid-19 restrictions.

The stand will be unveiled before Corrigan Park hosts Antrim’s Division 1B National Hurling League fixture against Clare.

The game will be broadcast by TG4’s online app and is Antrim hurlers’ first Division 1B clash for three years.

Corrigan Park has hosted a number of high-profile Allianz Football and Hurling League games in recent years due to the current stand-off over Casement Park.

The redevelopment of the west Belfast ground envisages a 34,000-plus venue but the estimated cost has soared from an initial £77m to £112m.

In 2019, Corrigan Park was the venue for an All-Ireland qualifier between Antrim and Kildare and welcomed 2,000 fans.